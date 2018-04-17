Puration Cannabis Cultivation Business Takes Roots in US and Canada

A Brief History Of Puration And Highlights On Its Recent Grow Operation Evolution

Puration entered the cannabis sector in 2015 with a patented extraction process and plans to produce the best cannabis extract for infusion into beverages and edibles. Puration quickly found the market was not yet clamoring for extract. Major brand names like Nabisco and Kellogg's still aren't ready for a cannabis infused version of their products and the start-up beverage and edible companies have limited demand. So, management made the decision to apply its patented extraction process to its own cannabis infused consumer products. Early in 2017, Puration introduced EVERx, a CBD infused sports nutrition supplement line. Namely, the first product was the EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water. Later this week on Thursday, April 19th, the company will release a more detailed update on its progress with EVERx and details on new cannabis infused consumer products coming soon.

A major component of having the best cannabis extract is having the best cannabis plants from which to extract cannabinoids. Cannabis cultivation is a natural extension of Puration's long-term development. Being headquartered in Texas, it made sense to take advantage of new medical marijuana laws in Texas. Accordingly, Puration acquired an older conventional nursery operation, First Choice Nursery, and immediately began renovations. Puration is now utilizing the 25-greenhouse facility conventionally and anticipates growing to $1 million in annual sales from conventional nursery operations. First Choice Nursery started booking its first sales since the Puration acquisition in the first quarter of this year. Puration has an option on acquiring another 400 greenhouse pads. Puration is working to secure a medical marijuana cultivation license in Texas with future plans to migrate the conventional nursery operation into a cannabis cultivation operation.

Canadian Cannabis Cultivation Expansion

The Canadian Government has announced plans to legalize recreation marijuana nationally in the summer of 2018. Puration originally partnered with its sister company, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) to look for and acquire an operation in Canada that would accelerate market entry into Canada for both companies. North American Cannabis Holdings has recently engaged in discussions with a party interested in potentially acquiring control of North American Cannabis Holdings. In conjunction with North American Cannabis Holdings current discussions, Puration is advancing the opportunity in Canada on its own.

Puration management characterizes the ongoing development of the opportunity to acquire an operation in Canada as "advanced" and "nearing completion." The acquisition would bring exceptional cultivation talent and experience to Puration and put Puration in a good position to potentially secure a license to cultivate cannabis in Canada for the legal recreational marijuana market. Puration has identified a substantial and underserved sector within the recreational marijuana market both in Canada and within the states in the United States that have legalized recreational marijuana use. The company has secured conditional investment to back its plan to capitalize on this substantial and underserved sector. The first step in meeting investment conditions is to finalize the acquisition in Canada. Puration management anticipates finalizing the Canadian acquisition before the end of April. Stay tuned.

The Cannabis Infused Beverage Presentation Thursday April 19th

On Thursday, April 19th, later this week, the company will present an update on the company's ongoing cannabis infused beverage sales led today with its EVERx CBD Infused Sports Drink. The company has recently signed new distribution contracts, details of which will be included in the presentation on Thursday, in addition to details on the company plans to soon announce a new cannabis infused beverage line for the legal recreational marijuana markets.

