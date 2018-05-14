Puration Confirms Plans to Apply for Canadian Recreational Cannabis Cultivation License

"Today, Puration has two separate, but related business operations," explained CEO Brian Shibley. "The company produces and sells the leading CBD infused beverage in the nutritional sports supplement market under the brand name EVERx. The company also entered the cannabis cultivation market with a long-term strategy through the acquisition last year of First Choice Nursery. First Choice Nursery's sales have contributed to Puration's overall sales in the first quarter of this year, 2018, by adding to the existing sales of EVERx. We have comprehensive initiatives underway to grow both the beverage business and the cultivation business by tapping into Canada's legalization of recreational marijuana. We have a new THC infused beverage for Canada and we have acquired a business that comes with substantial experience in Canada's medical marijuana cultivation market that we believe will be invaluable to us in pursuing Canada's recreational marijuana cultivation market. Yes, Puration plans to apply for a recreational cannabis cultivation license in Canada."

