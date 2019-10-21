Puration Inc. CEO, Brian Shibley, to be Featured on the Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of Puration, Inc. ( PURA ) ("the Company"), Brian Shibley, will be featured on the Stock Day Podcast , the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies, tomorrow October 22nd, 2019 with host Everett Jolly.

The Stock Day Podcast interview, featuring CEO Brian Shibley will update listeners and shareholders on the Company's latest projects, including the intent to expand their product line to include CBD-infused beverages like coffee, tea, and beer. The interview will also discuss Puration, Inc.'s production challenges and the solutions that will be implemented going forward to allow for a larger number of distribution channels.

Puration, Inc.'s recent Goldman CBD Beverage Survey results will also be shared, including the projection of $8 million in revenue for next year, which the Company believes is achievable given the available opportunities that have been secured across the United States and in Europe and Latin America.

CEO, Brian Shibley, will also discuss the success of the Company's flagship product, EVERx CBD Infused Sports Drink, and the upcoming release of TranquiliTeaCBD.

To learn more about the expanding product line and revenue potential of Puration, Inc. over the next year, listen to the Company's exclusive interview with the Stock Day Podcast, which will air on October 22nd, 2019 at 8:30am ET.

Interested listeners are also encouraged to learn more about Puration, Inc. and its CEO, Brian Shibley, at http://www.purationinc.com .

About Puration, Inc.

Puration, Inc. is the producer of EVERx CBD Infused Sports Drink, the leading CBD beverage in the sports nutrition market place. Given the success of the EVERx CBD Infused Sports Drink, Puration, Inc. is already planning for the expansion of their CBD beverage product line. Additionally, the Company also offers a patented cannabis extraction method, which has further diversified their project portfolio.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

