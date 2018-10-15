Puration Inc Targets November 15th to Declare 1:5 Cannabis Cultivation Stock Dividend

DALLAS, Oct.25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") today announced targeting November 15th as the date for an anticipated 1 for 5 stock dividend to be declared. The company plans to release its 2018 Q3 financial report on or before November 12th and promptly there after announce a formal 1 for 5 stock dividend declaration.

On October 4, 2018, PURA spun off its cannabis cultivation business as part of a strategy to concentrate ongoing business development efforts on the company's flourishing cannabis infused beverage business. The spinoff was affected through the execution of a securities exchange agreement with Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (USOTC: NOUV) ("NOUV"). Specifically, PURA sold its cannabis cultivation business to NOUV in exchange for an NOUV $1.2 million note convertible into common shares of NOUV. The securities exchange agreement included a planned conversion of the purchase debt into NOUV common shares in a sufficient number to support a dividend distribution of NOUV common stock to PURA shareholders in a ratio whereby PURA shareholders receive one share of NOUV for every five shares of PURA that they own.

In addition to PURA's plan to file its 2018 Q3 report on or before November 12th, NOUV management plans to bring NOUV current with its reporting requirements in the same time frame. Accordingly, the two companies plan to cooperate in the declaration of a stock dividend on the November 15th target date whereby PURA shareholders will be eligible to receive one share of NOUV for every five shares of PURA that they own. The two management teams plan to promptly move forward with securing all necessary oversight authorizations and approvals in order payout the dividend as soon as possible after the declaration.

PURA Research Report Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 Target PPS

Goldman Small Cap Research issued a Trade Alert updating its previously issued research report on PURA. The Trade Alert confirmed the previously recommended Speculative Buy and $0.25 Target PPS:

https://www.purationinc.com/goldman-research/

https://www.purationinc.com/trade-alert

Puration, Inc. is a leading Texas-based, CBD-infused beverage provider. The Company's flagship product, EVERx, which was introduced in 2017, targets the sports nutrition market. Puration plans to introduce new beverages as well as grow its product portfolio organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. On October 4th, 2018, the Company spun-off its cannabis cultivation segment to focus its efforts exclusively on its high-growth core CBD-infused beverage business. The company plans to issue spin-off stock in a dividend distribution in the near future.

