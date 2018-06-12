Puration Pursues Bay Street Cannabis Valuation Even Though Trump Indicates Lifting US Marijuana Ban

"We are certainly excited about President Trump's recent statements regarding the nationwide lifting of the federal ban on marijuana," said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. "However, we anticipate such a lifting will take some time. In the meantime, Canada is several steps ahead in legalizing recreational marijuana nationwide and in conjunction with Canadian legalization, Bay Street offers a far more optimistic valuation of marijuana stocks than Wall Street. Better valuations in turn present cannabis companies with capital cost benefits. Accordingly, we have acquired a cannabis cultivation business in Canada that is an important part of our overall cultivation strategy and we will include a Canadian listing in the cultivation spin-off."

Puration will continue to expand its cannabis infused beverage business separate from the cannabis cultivation spin-off. Last year, PURA introduced EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water as an evolution of the company's cannabis extraction business. EVERx has since become a recognized brand in sports nutrition market place. Distribution is growing. PURA has recently designed a THC infused beverage named THCSavor expected to be introduced in Canada later this year.

