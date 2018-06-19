Puration Sales of EVERx CBD Infused Water Jump in Response to Twitter and Instagram Campaign Combined with Live Retail Store Promos

Clean and refreshing EVERx water infused with 10mg of CBD is now available at select retail outlets. EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water is also now available in Lemon-Lime and Kiwi-Strawberry flavors. With an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes, EVERx delivers the most effective hydration with the highest concentration of CBD available in the alkaline water market.

Follow EVERx at:

https://www.instagram.com/drinkeverx/

https://twitter.com/puration710

Stay Tuned For Upcoming Puration Cannabis Cultivation Spinoff And Dividend

Puration plans to spin-off its cannabis cultivation business into a standalone, independently traded company listed both in Canada and the US. The planned transaction includes a dividend distribution of shares in the independently traded spin-off company to the shareholders of Puration. Puration will continue to expand its cannabis infused beverage business separate from the cannabis cultivation spin-off. Last year, PURA introduced EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water as an evolution of the company's cannabis extraction business. EVERx has since become a recognized brand in sports nutrition market place. Distribution is growing. PURA has recently designed a THC infused beverage named THCSavor expected to be introduced in Canada later this year.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puration-sales-of-everx-cbd-infused-water-jump-in-response-to-twitter-and-instagram-campaign-combined-with-live-retail-store-promos-300668500.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.

