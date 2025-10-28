Pürblack Launches Research Grade Shilajit Resin for Measurable, Science-Backed Results

Advanced Formulation Enhances Energy, Cognition, and Cellular Regeneration for Next-Level Vitality

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pürblack , a wellness brand recognized for providing the best shilajit and highest-quality peptides, proudly announces the launch of its most advanced plain shilajit resin to date: Research Grade Shilajit Resin .

Representing the top one percent of shilajit available worldwide, the Research Grade Resin is developed to deliver measurable, science-backed results. It's a powerful resin for health purists and researchers in the brand's product lineup, offering a rare opportunity for those serious about mental and physical performance to access the same potency of shilajit used to drive results in research studies.

The resin is uncoated, undiluted, and engineered for both advanced wellness and scientific research. Delivering concentrated bioactive compounds, it supports mitochondrial function, cellular regeneration, and optimal nutrient absorption. The best shilajit for biohackers and wellness enthusiasts seeking enhanced energy production, cognitive performance, and hormonal balance, this highly refined resin also strengthens joint and bone health.

With only one ingredient, shilajit, the product is sourced solely from nature and untouched by any additional factors, allowing consumers and researchers alike to isolate and study its effects with unmatched precision, setting a new standard for research-grade supplementation. As a first for the industry, this formulation embodies Pürblack's three guiding principles: efficacy, innovation, and unmatched performance.

"This formula embodies our commitment to merging ancient wisdom with the latest science and technology," said Nodari Rizun, CEO and Founder of Pürblack. "The Research Grade Shilajit sets a new benchmark for quality and potency, designed for those who demand measurable results and uncompromising efficacy."

Each jar is third-party tested and protected by five U.S. patents, ensuring purity, safety, and efficacy. With this launch, Pürblack continues to pioneer in advanced natural wellness, providing next-level support for mind, body, and cellular health.

About Pürblack

Pürblack is a leader in advanced natural supplementation, dedicated to developing innovative, science-backed shilajit and peptide products that enhance performance, recovery, and well-being. Renowned for its commitment to purity and efficacy, Pürblack continues to redefine excellence in sports nutrition and wellness and lead as the best brand of shilajit. For more information, visit https://purblack.com .

