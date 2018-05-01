Purch Partners with AMC on New James Cameron Series

Airing on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on AMC, the series is a uniquely intimate, insider's look at the origins of the genre that has become a cornerstone of popular culture. Throughout each episode of the six-part television series, Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer James Cameron explores science fiction's roots, its futuristic vision and our fascination with its ideas through interviews with A-list storytellers, stars and others whose careers have defined the field, including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith and Sigourney Weaver, among some 100 other series participants. Cameron takes us on a journey of discovery and exploration, helping us understand where science fiction's ideas came from — and where they're taking us.

"AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction" will explore several "big questions" each week, including aliens, space exploration, monsters, dark futures, intelligent machines and time travel. As part of the partnership, Space.com will publish new content with additional context and insight into these topics. The content will run on the website throughout May and will be supplemented by bespoke social campaigns.

"Our Space.com audience is smart and passionate about high-quality science fiction," said Bill Gannon, vice president and editor-in-chief of Purch.com, which operates Space.com. "It was a natural fit for us to work with AMC on a great project with James Cameron, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the legendary sci-fi films The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Avatar. As a service-oriented publisher, we focus on helping our readers discover the programs, products and services that would be of greatest interest to them."

To learn more about Purch and its owned-and-operated sites, please visit www.purch.com. For more information about the "Story of Science Fiction," please visit http://www.amc.com/shows/james-camerons-story-of-science-fiction.

About Purch

Purch is a digital publishing and marketplace platform uniquely positioned at the intersection of content, commerce and customer. By combining in-depth product reviews, comparisons and services with industry-leading publisher technology, Purch creates a seamless connection between intent-based buyers and sellers. The company generates more than $1 billion annually in facilitated commerce through its tech, shopping, lifestyle and SMB brands, including Tom's Guide, Tom's Hardware, Top Ten Reviews, ShopSavvy and Business.com. With more than 1,200 product categories, Purch is the No. 1 source for buying advice for more than 100 million people each month.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series with "Mad Men" in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before "Breaking Bad" won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series "The Walking Dead" is the highest-rated series in cable history and the number one show on television among adults 18-49 for the last five years. AMC's other current original drama series include "Better Call Saul," "Fear the Walking Dead," "Into the Badlands," "Humans," "Preacher," "The Son," "McMafia," "The Terror" and the forthcoming "Dietland," "Lodge 49" and "The Little Drummer Girl." AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like "Talking Dead," "Talking With Chris Hardwick," "Comic Book Men," "AMC Visionaries" and "Ride with Norman Reedus." AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purch-partners-with-amc-on-new-james-cameron-series-300639550.html

SOURCE Purch