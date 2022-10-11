Purchase Green Announces New Location in Alpharetta, GA

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier – as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG) family – announces the launch of their Atlanta North showroom and warehouse. Purchase Green Atlanta North will open on October 10, 2022. Purchase Green Atlanta North will service the Atlanta, GA area, including Alpharetta, Milton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Cumming, and other surrounding cities. The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Saturdays are available by appointment only.

Purchase Green Atlanta North is led and operated by Dakota Harp and Richard Bruney. Together they have over twenty years of experience in the synthetic turf industry; with extensive experience in manufacturing, distribution, and management. Purchase Green Atlanta North will serve both contractors and retail customers with high-quality grass products and accessories at competitive prices.

"We look forward to supplying our clients with premium quality artificial turf products and accessories while providing best-in-class customer service and dependability," said Bruney.

The opening of Purchase Green Atlanta North symbolizes Purchase Green's commitment to redefine landscapes with water-conscious solutions and create sustainable environments for communities seeking to mitigate water use.

Purchase Green has provided residents with sustainable alternatives to traditional grass lawns and has helped conserve over a million gallons of water saved since 2009. Additionally, residents around the United States are reaping the benefits of investing in artificial grass. On Average, Purchase Green artificial turf installations pay for themselves within the first three to seven years, making artificial grass a worthwhile investment.

As the nation's leading artificial grass distributor, Purchase Green has come a long way from its first warehouse in Southern California. Today Purchase Green continues to expand its outreach by providing sustainable artificial grass solutions and services to an ever-growing population. By placing education at the forefront of the business model, Purchase Green empowers its customers and provides them with the outstanding service they rightfully deserve. Atlanta North may be the newest addition to the Purchase Green family, but it will not be the last. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass