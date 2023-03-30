Purchase Green Announces New Location in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass distributor, announces the launch of their newest showroom and warehouse in Utah County, opening April 3, 2023. Purchase Green Utah County will service Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Lindon, Cedar Hills, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, American Fork, and other surrounding cities. The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Utah County team is led and operated by Jeff, Stephanie, Harrison, and Parker Duvall. The Duvall family draws from their extensive entrepreneurial spirit and family-oriented values to guarantee a superb shopping experience.

"The Duvall family is pleased to announce the opening of an all-encompassing artificial turf store in Utah County. We are very excited to be a part of the Purchase Green family and to provide artificial grass to the Utah County area. Purchase Green will be a great resource for homeowners and contractors for many years to come," said Parker Duvall.

In addition, Purchase Green Utah County will serve as a groundbreaking development in Utah's fight against recent drought conditions. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, over 2.7 million Utah residents are affected by drought. While homeowners have been asked to cut back on outdoor residential water use, Purchase Green will provide residents with sustainable alternatives to traditional grass lawns.

The opening of Purchase Green Utah County symbolizes the brand's commitment to enhancing landscapes with water-conscious solutions and creating sustainable environments for communities threatened by severe drought. With over a millions of gallons of water saved since 2009, Purchase Green's mission is not over. As the nation's leading artificial grass distributor, Purchase Green has come a long way from its first warehouse in Southern California. Today Purchase Green continues to expand its outreach by providing sustainable solutions and services to an ever-growing population. By placing education at the forefront of the business model, Purchase Green empowers its customers and provides them with the outstanding service they rightfully deserve. Utah County may be the newest addition to the Purchase Green family, but it will not be the last. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass