Purchase Green Artificial Grass Continues Expansion with New Store in Chico

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the finest supplier of premium synthetic turf and a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is delighted to announce the grand opening of its latest establishment in Chico, California. This expansion signifies a significant achievement for Purchase Green as it continues its expansion across the United States. Purchase Green Chico will operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and is a well-placed location that has been strategically selected to meet the growing demand for high-quality artificial grass products in Chico and its adjacent areas.

"Butte County is the perfect area for our services. With all the new construction in our community and continual rebuilds throughout the ridge, the options we offer will be helpful in so many ways. A one-stop shop tailored to your needs.," stated Mark Nelson, Assistant Store Manager

Purchase Green Chico will showcase a wide-ranging selection of Purchase Green's high-quality artificial grass offerings, encompassing options for residential lawns, commercial landscaping, pet-friendly turf, sports fields, putting greens, and various other products. When patrons visit the Chico store, they will engage with seasoned and well-informed team members equipped to assist in product selection and offer professional insights regarding installation methods and upkeep.

Purchase Green Artificial Grass is renowned for its steadfast dedication to providing the most lifelike, long-lasting, and eco-conscious synthetic turf solutions, catering to the demands of residential, commercial, and recreational applications. Moreover, Purchase Green products are intentionally crafted to be void of harmful chemicals, promote water conservation, lower maintenance expenses, and eradicate the necessity for pesticides and fertilizers. With an extensive assortment of artificial grass alternatives, encompassing diverse blade profiles, textures, and hues, Purchase Green guarantees that customers can discover the ideal fit for their distinct requirements and personal preferences.

Purchase Green Artificial Grass is a leading supplier of premium synthetic turf products, committed to providing customers with high-quality and environmentally friendly solutions for various applications. The new Chico location joins Purchase Green's expanding network of stores across California, further solidifying the company's position as a trusted provider of high-quality artificial grass products and services. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.  

