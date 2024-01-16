Purchase Green Artificial Grass Expands to Fairfax County, Virginia!

News provided by

Purchase Green Artificial Grass

16 Jan, 2024, 08:06 ET

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the prominent synthetic turf supplier and a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest establishment in Fairfax County, Virginia. Purchase Green Fairfax County will service Ogden, Springfield, Newington, Pohick as well as other surrounding communities. This expansion signifies a milestone for Purchase Green as it continues to supply high quality grass solutions to residents, contractors, and businesses across the United States.

Purchase Green Fairfax County is operated by Marty and Devon Santini. "We are proud to announce the coming to the market of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia landscape. Purchase Green of Virginia, a product that will make you smile by keeping green all year. No mowing and no mud from rain or snow. Whether it's for the lush poetic look of wealth, the dense but lush playground grasses or durability for pets, there's an ease of mentality with a lifetime limited warranty. This money-banking, labor-savings product will give you more time to spend with family, friends or traveling. We can aid you in materials, installation knowledge and the pros of a new robust, no maintenance material," said Franchise Owner Marty Santini

Customers at Purchase Green Fairfax County will optimize their landscape surfacing experience as they shop the wide variety of premium artificial grass products in the showroom and warehouse. The new store is also committed to being a primary source for artificial ivy walls, VersaCourt sport tile and Swisstrax tile for garage basements and outdoor living areas. As visitors experience the showroom at Purchase Green Fairfax County, they will be able to see, touch and feel samples of high-quality synthetic grass solutions. The staff at Purchase Green Fairfax County is well informed and excited to help visitors as they explore sustainable artificial grass alternatives.

Purchase Green is a leading provider of premium quality turf that transforms the outdoor spaces of both residential and commercial properties. Artificial grass services have substantially evolved over the years as a preferred option for businesses and homeowners looking for a low maintenance and eco-friendly landscape solution. Purchase Green takes pride in the durability and practicality of its extensive range of synthetic grass materials with numerous locations ready to serve across the nation.

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass

