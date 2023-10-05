Purchase Green Artificial Grass Launches Latest Location in Texas

ODESSA, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the leading provider of premium synthetic turf as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest store in Odessa, Texas. The expansion marks an exciting milestone for Purchase Green as it continues to grow its footprint across the United States. Purchase Green Odessa-Midland is officially open and will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. This strategically chosen location will serve the increasing demand for high-quality artificial grass products in Odessa and the surrounding areas.

"Our Odessa/Midland Team is delighted to provide the Permian Basin market with an additional local option for artificial grass and installation supplies. We are ready to serve our local communities as a 'One-Stop-Shop' where Contractors and DIY enthusiasts can fulfill their artificial grass needs," stated Marco Soto, Purchase Green Odessa-Midland store owner.

The new store will feature a comprehensive inventory of Purchase Green's industry-leading artificial grass products, including residential lawns, commercial landscapes, pet-friendly turf, sports fields, putting greens, and more. Customers visiting the store will have the opportunity to consult with knowledgeable and experienced staff members who can guide them through the selection process and provide expert advice on installation techniques and maintenance.

Purchase Green Artificial Grass is known for its commitment to offering the most realistic, durable, and environmentally friendly synthetic turf solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational purposes. Additionally, they are designed to be free of harmful chemicals, assist in conserving water, reduce maintenance costs, and eliminate the need for pesticides and fertilizers. With a wide range of artificial grass options, including various blade shapes, textures, and colors, Purchase Green ensures that customers can find the perfect match for their unique needs and preferences.

Purchase Green Artificial Grass is a leading supplier of premium synthetic turf products, committed to providing customers with high-quality and environmentally friendly solutions for a variety of applications. With multiple store locations across the United States, Purchase Green offers a comprehensive selection of synthetic grass options for residential, commercial, and recreational use. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

