Purchase Green Artificial Grass Launches Latest Location in Texas

News provided by

Purchase Green Artificial Grass

05 Oct, 2023, 10:46 ET

ODESSA, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the leading provider of premium synthetic turf as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest store in Odessa, Texas. The expansion marks an exciting milestone for Purchase Green as it continues to grow its footprint across the United States. Purchase Green Odessa-Midland is officially open and will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. This strategically chosen location will serve the increasing demand for high-quality artificial grass products in Odessa and the surrounding areas.

"Our Odessa/Midland Team is delighted to provide the Permian Basin market with an additional local option for artificial grass and installation supplies. We are ready to serve our local communities as a 'One-Stop-Shop' where Contractors and DIY enthusiasts can fulfill their artificial grass needs," stated Marco Soto, Purchase Green Odessa-Midland store owner.

The new store will feature a comprehensive inventory of Purchase Green's industry-leading artificial grass products, including residential lawns, commercial landscapes, pet-friendly turf, sports fields, putting greens, and more. Customers visiting the store will have the opportunity to consult with knowledgeable and experienced staff members who can guide them through the selection process and provide expert advice on installation techniques and maintenance.

Purchase Green Artificial Grass is known for its commitment to offering the most realistic, durable, and environmentally friendly synthetic turf solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational purposes. Additionally, they are designed to be free of harmful chemicals, assist in conserving water, reduce maintenance costs, and eliminate the need for pesticides and fertilizers.  With a wide range of artificial grass options, including various blade shapes, textures, and colors, Purchase Green ensures that customers can find the perfect match for their unique needs and preferences.

Purchase Green Artificial Grass is a leading supplier of premium synthetic turf products, committed to providing customers with high-quality and environmentally friendly solutions for a variety of applications. With multiple store locations across the United States, Purchase Green offers a comprehensive selection of synthetic grass options for residential, commercial, and recreational use. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.  

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass

Also from this source

Purchase Green Opens New Store in the Windy City, Chicago

Purchase Green Unveils its Second Store in North Carolina

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.