Purchase Green Artificial Grass Unveils Highly Anticipated Raleigh, NC Store Opening

RALEIGH, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the premier provider of top-quality synthetic turf and a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is delighted to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Raleigh, North Carolina. This expansion signifies a significant milestone for Purchase Green as it continues to expand its presence throughout the United States. Purchase Green Raleigh will officially welcome customers beginning July 24th, operating Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The carefully selected location aims to meet the growing demand for exceptional artificial grass products in Raleigh and its surrounding areas.

"We are excited to join the Raleigh market where we can serve the community with both the high-quality products and customer service that Purchase Green is so well known for in many other locations nationwide," stated Anthony Colangelo, Regional Manager of Purchase Green.

The newly opened store will showcase Purchase Green's extensive inventory of industry-leading artificial grass products, catering to a wide range of needs, including residential lawns, commercial landscapes, pet-friendly turf, sports fields, putting greens, and more. Customers visiting the store will benefit from the guidance of knowledgeable and experienced staff members who can assist them in selecting the perfect artificial grass solution while offering valuable insights into installation techniques and maintenance tips.

Purchase Green Artificial Grass is renowned for its commitment to delivering the most realistic, durable, and environmentally friendly synthetic turf solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational purposes. With a diverse range of artificial grasses available, featuring various blade shapes, textures, and colors, Purchase Green ensures that customers can find the ideal match to suit their needs.

In alignment with its core values, Purchase Green places a strong emphasis on sustainability. All its synthetic turf products are manufactured utilizing cutting-edge techniques that maximize durability and longevity. Purchase Green's turf is free from harmful chemicals, designed to conserve water, reduce maintenance costs, and eliminate pesticide and fertilizer use.

As a leading supplier of premium synthetic turf, Purchase Green provides customers with high-quality and environmentally friendly solutions across a variety of applications. With multiple locations throughout the United States, Purchase Green offers a comprehensive selection of synthetic grass options for residential, commercial, and recreational use. For further information on supplies, store locations, and franchise opportunities, please visit purchasegreen.com.

