PURCHASE GREEN COLUMBUS NOW OPEN TO MEET GROWING DEMAND FOR SYNTHETIC TURF IN CENTRAL OHIO

GW Capital Doubles Down on Artificial Grass and Forms Purchase Green of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Columbus, Central Ohio's premier artificial grass supplier for residential and commercial use, proudly announces its grand opening today. This new branch follows the successful launch of its sister company, Purchase Green Cleveland, two years ago. Westlake-based GW Capital owns and manages both operations, which boasts a growing portfolio of interior and exterior home services companies, including Ground Works Land Design, Northeast Ohio's most decorated landscape and design firm.

With the rising demand for synthetic turf in Ohio, Purchase Green Columbus is set to bridge the gap by offering exceptional service, high-quality products, and innovative landscape designs. The company's inventory includes pet turf, putting greens, lawn and landscape options, playground surfaces, and even remnants available for same-day pickup.

"We're thrilled to finally have a presence in Columbus, our state capital," said Tony Nasrallah, President and Founder of GW Capital. "While Columbus is a first for us, we believe we have a network advantage with our Cleveland location as well as insight to the industry through GW Capital and channel of connected businesses"

Purchase Green Columbus and Purchase Green Cleveland are now part of the newly formed Purchase Green of Ohio group. Benefiting from GW Capital's strategic vision, Purchase Green of Ohio is already setting its sights on expanding into other markets within the state.

Purchase Green Columbus stands out for its exclusive product offerings, thanks to an extensive global supply chain and robust US manufacturing capabilities. The company provides a wide range of synthetic turf options, catering to diverse needs and preferences. Additionally, Purchase Green Columbus offers flexible financing options, so customers can enjoy more time outside with less upfront cost. Whether customers prefer a DIY approach or require full design and installation services, Purchase Green Columbus is equipped to meet all needs.

"We now sell artificial grass directly to customers in two locations in Ohio," said Kevin Lizak, General Manager at Purchase Green of Ohio. "Our goal is to make high-quality synthetic turf accessible and affordable for everyone in the state. As our product's popularity grows, we will already be able to meet client demand and service the state with a smile."

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass