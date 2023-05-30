Purchase Green, Leading Turf Supplier and Distributor, Opens New Store in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN, Utah, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass , North America's largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier, as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG) family, announces the launch of its new store in Utah. Purchase Green Ogden will open on June 19, 2023. The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Nestled against the majestic Wasatch Front Range and sitting at the foot of Ben Lomond Peak, the Ogden metro area is one of Utah's largest and most vibrant communities; the site of Utah's first early settlement. Known for its beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountains and proximity to an expansive international rail system, Ogden's residents are especially protective of their natural environment and are at the forefront of economic growth opportunities within the region. The addition of Purchase Green Ogden couldn't be a better fit for preserving the precious water resources and supplying the hard-working contractors and do-it-yourselfers throughout the community.

Chad Larsen, Regional Vice President of Purchase Green, states:

"Upon opening our new Salt Lake City location to extremely high demand back in April of 2021, we quickly set our sights on expanding to support our customers in Northern Utah as soon as possible, and we're proud to be making this a reality with the grand opening of our new Ogden, UT location."

Purchase Green Ogden will provide contractors and clients with access to the finest artificial grass products and accessories at competitive prices while providing exceptional customer service. To make the customer experience smoother, the store will have a spacious and easily accessible location, supplied with a large selection of synthetic turf to choose from.

As the nation's leading artificial grass distributor, Purchase Green has come a long way from its first warehouse in Southern California. Today Purchase Green continues to expand its outreach by providing sustainable artificial grass solutions and services to an ever-growing population. By placing education at the forefront of the business model, Purchase Green empowers its customers and provides them with the outstanding service they rightfully deserve.

Ogden may be the newest addition to the Purchase Green family, but it will not be the last. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities , visit purchasegreen.com.

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass