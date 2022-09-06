Purchase Green Opens New Franchise in San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier – as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG) family – announces the launch of their San Antonio showroom and warehouse. Purchase Green San Antonio opened on June 15th – servicing the greater San Antonio area. The store will operate Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays.

Being the largest Artificial Grass distribution company in the greater San Antonio area, PG San Antonio is strategically positioned to serve its constituents by utilizing an extensive inventory and readily available materials for contractors and homeowners.

San Antonio Project Manager, Corey Trimble, states:

"Our goal is to provide excellent and personable service to anyone, from the handy DIY-er to our seasoned contractors. When you walk into our showroom, you will be greeted by our fantastic staff who will help with all your project needs. And with the combination of our fully stocked warehouse and our helpful staff, we will get you your materials in a timely manner."

Purchase Green prides itself in having a transparent business model by providing customers with all the information they need to feel confident in their worthwhile investments. San Antonio exemplifies these ideals by providing high-quality, timely service from a passionate team.

Furthermore, 2022 has been an exceedingly dry year for San Antonio; the ongoing drought conditions in the region have caused legislators to enforce water restrictions. While homeowners have been asked to cut back on outdoor residential water use, PG San Antonio is providing Texans with sustainable alternatives to traditional grass lawns. Moreover, residents are already reaping the benefits of investing in artificial grass. On Average, Purchase Green artificial turf installations pay for themselves within the first 3-7 years.

The opening of Purchase Green San Antonio symbolizes Purchase Green's commitment to redefine landscapes with water-conscious solutions and create sustainable environments for communities threatened by severe drought. With over a million gallons of water saved since 2009, Purchase Green's mission is not over. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

