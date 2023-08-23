Purchase Green Opens New Store in the Windy City, Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier in North America and a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG) family, is delighted to announce the opening of its new showroom and warehouse in Chicago, Illinois. Scheduled for Grand Opening on Monday, August 28, the store will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, catering to contractors and homeowners alike with a wide range of readily available materials and a vast inventory.

Strategically positioned to meet the needs of its constituents, Purchase Green Chicago is committed to delivering top-notch service and a transparent business model. Customers can expect to receive all the information they need to make confident and worthwhile investments in artificial grass solutions. The passionate team at Purchase Green Chicago will take pride in offering high-quality products and timely service, exemplifying the company's values.

Regional Manager of Purchase Green, Anthony Colangelo, states, "Purchase Green's next effort to serve the Chicagoland area is a well-researched and strategic initiative. As artificial grass trends continue to grow in the outdoor living industry, our goal is to bring convenience to both residential and commercial applications with another local distribution center."

The launch of Purchase Green Chicago underscores the company's dedication to redefining landscapes with water-conscious solutions, particularly in regions threatened by severe drought. With over a million gallons of water saved since 2009, Purchase Green remains steadfast in its mission to create sustainable environments for communities across the nation.

As the nation's leading artificial grass distributor, Purchase Green has grown significantly since its humble beginnings in Southern California. The opening of Purchase Green Chicago represents yet another milestone in the company's expansion, as it continues to provide sustainable artificial grass solutions and exceptional service to an ever-growing population.

Education stands at the forefront of Purchase Green's business model, empowering customers to make informed decisions and offering outstanding service. Purchase Green Chicago is the newest addition to the Purchase Green family, with more locations and opportunities on the horizon.

For further information on Purchase Green's wide range of supplies, store locations, and franchise opportunities, please visit purchasegreen.com.

