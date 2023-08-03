Purchase Green Unveils its Second Store in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, a premier provider of top-quality synthetic turf and a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is delighted to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Charlotte, North Carolina. This significant event represents a major stride in the company's expansion, bringing its premium artificial grass solutions and unparalleled customer service to the residents and businesses of Charlotte and its neighboring areas.

The grand opening of Purchase Green Charlotte will provide customers with access to a wide selection of cutting-edge artificial grass technology. The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, inviting all interested parties to visit and explore the latest innovations in the world of artificial grass. Whether it's enhancing the beauty of a residential backyard, creating a pet-friendly play area, or designing an attractive landscape for commercial spaces, Purchase Green's artificial grass products offer the ideal solution.

Stephen Connington, Store Manager of Purchase Green Charlotte states, "We are very excited to open our doors to the Queen City and the surrounding areas with this new location on Westinghouse Blvd. Please stop by our beautiful showroom and see for yourself what all the buzz is about. Whether you are a business or a homeowner, it's time to stop worrying about your landscape. It's time to sit back, relax and enjoy your artificial grass while enjoying the beautiful weather the Carolinas have to offer."

Customers stepping into the new Charlotte store will be greeted by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where a team of experts is eager to provide personalized guidance. The knowledgeable store staff is well-prepared to assist clients in selecting the most suitable artificial grass that perfectly aligns with their unique needs and preferences. Moreover, Purchase Green takes pride in its commitment to environmental responsibility by offering artificial grass products that require minimal maintenance, conserve water, and eliminate the need for harmful pesticides and fertilizers.

With numerous locations nationwide, Purchase Green is ready to serve customers in their pursuit of beautiful and eco-conscious landscapes. From lush green lawns to sports fields and pet-friendly turfs, Purchase Green's extensive range of products can accommodate a diverse array of applications.

For further information on Purchase Green's top-quality artificial grass products, store locations, and franchise opportunities, please visit purchasegreen.com.

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass