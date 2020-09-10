Purchaser Exercises its Right to Acquire an Additional 10% Interest In MA & Associates LLC

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pazoo, Inc. (OTC: PZOO) is announcing that MA Analytics, LLC has exercised its option to acquire an additional 10% interest in MA & Associates LLC, (DBA: MA Analytics), a cannabis testing laboratory located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 10% option was part of the original Membership Purchase Agreement signed in November of 2017.

The agreement reduces Pazoo Inc to a 20% interest in the lab, while also retiring more than two hundred twenty six thousand dollars in debt which constituted the purchase price for the purchase option for the 10% Membership Interest in MA & Associates, LLC. The lab is currently open, fully staffed, and operational. Additionally, the lab has performed better than anticipated in terms of sample testing volume especially while much of the city of Las Vegas remains shuttered from the effects of Covid-19.

Additionally, Pazoo Inc is still focused on its current primary goal of becoming fully reporting with the SEC. The Company has been working on multiple years of financial statements concurrently and hopes to file the 2017 Form 10-K in the upcoming weeks. Thereafter it plans to continue to move on to 2018 and so forth.

Pazoo, Inc. is focused on health, wellness and safety. It holds a 20% equity interest in MA & Associates LLC, a testing lab providing best-in-class laboratory testing of cannabis and cannabinoids to protect consumers from impurities, contaminants and other irregularities. Through our investment in MA & Associates LLC, Pazoo will provide industry leading laboratory testing of cannabis.

