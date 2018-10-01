Purchasers of Charmin Freshmates Flushable Wipes: A Class Action Settlement May Affect Your Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Gutride Safier LLP regarding the Charmin Freshmates Class Action Settlement.

WHO IS AFFECTED

A class action settlement has been reached involving Charmin Freshmates Flushable Wipes and any other pre-moistened wipes sold under the Charmin brand name bearing the word "flushable" on the package label ("Wipes"). The lawsuits claim that the Wipes are not actually flushable. The Procter & Gamble Company ("P&G") denies these allegations and maintains that the Wipes perform as advertised. You may be an eligible class member if you purchased the Wipes anywhere in the United States, except in the State of New York, between April 6, 2011 and November 26, 2018.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

In connection with this settlement, P&G will include additional information on the labeling of the Wipes and agreed to stricter industry-standard testing protocols. P&G will also provide a sixty cent ($0.60) per-package refund, up to $4.20 household maximum, to class members without proof of purchase. A $30.00 household maximum will be paid for claims submitted with a proof of purchase. Proof of purchase means an itemized sales receipt originally generated by a retail seller showing the date and place of purchase, name of the product purchased, and the amount paid. Proof of purchase can be provided in the form of a photocopy or digital image file (e.g., PDF, JPG, TIF).

WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS?

You must submit a claim online by February 28, 2019 or by mail so that it is received (not merely postmarked) no later than February 28, 2019 to receive a payment. You can opt out of the class by February 28, 2019 and keep your right to bring your own case against P&G on the released claims. The settlement will release all claims related to Plaintiffs' contentions that P&G's marketing, advertising, and sale of the Wipes with the representations "flushable," "septic safe," and "safe for sewer and septic systems" were false or misleading. There is no release of claims for personal injury or property damage allegedly caused by use of the Wipes. You can also object to the settlement by February 28, 2019. For details on how to opt out, object, or to file a claim, please visit www.PettitWipeSettlement.com or contact the Claim Administrator. If you do nothing , you will not receive a payment and you will be bound by the decisions of the Court.

COURT HEARING AND ATTORNEYS' FEES

The Court will hold a hearing on March 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. to consider whether to approve the settlement. This date and time may change; visit www.PettitWipeSettlement.com for updated information. If the settlement is approved, the attorneys for the class will ask the Court for an award from P&G of up to $2,150,000 in fees, costs, and expenses, and class representative payments of $1,000 to $5,000 for each of the named plaintiffs. Note that the hearing date may change without further notice to you. You may attend the hearing, but you do not have to. Plaintiffs' Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Costs will be posted on the website after it is filed.

MORE INFORMATION

This is only a Summary. For more information, please visit: www.PettitWipeSettlement.com , or contact the Claim Administrator by calling 1-833-305-3913 or by writing to Pettit v. Procter & Gamble, c/o Claim Administrator, PO Box 58280, Philadelphia, PA 19102-8280. You may also contact Plaintiffs' counsel, Gutride Safier LLP, 100 Pine Street, Suite 1250, San Francisco, CA 94111. The case name is Pettit et al. v. Procter & Gamble Company, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No. 3:15-cv-02150-RS.

SOURCE Gutride Safier LLP