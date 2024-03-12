Purchasing Power® Appoints Alan Carkner as Regional Sales Director, Upper Central/West Territories

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Carkner has been named Regional Sales Director, Upper Central/West Territories at Purchasing Power®, a financial wellness voluntary benefit that offers the leading employee purchase program through the convenience of payroll deduction. Carkner is based in Las Vegas and reports directly to Tim Kastrinelis, Vice President, Sales and National Partnerships at Purchasing Power.

In his role, Carkner oversees regional strategic sales efforts directed toward benefit brokers and the targeted employers they represent. He is charged with strengthening existing broker relationships and developing new broker distribution channels centered on the Purchasing Power program and the financial wellness advantages the company has been affording employees for more than 20 years. Carkner's upper central/west regional responsibilities will include 19 states representing the Pacific Northwest, Mountain regions and North Central territories.

"The addition of Alan to our team represents another significant investment in our commitment to expand Purchasing Power's market presence in the employee wellness benefits community," said Kastrinelis. "Alan brings a wealth of relationships and invaluable market experience from a tenured career of working with top industry benefit providers, brokers and consultants. We look forward to his contributions toward accelerating our growth in 2024 and beyond with our national brokerage and consulting partners."

Carkner joins Purchasing Power after more than 17 years as vice president, national accounts at CIGNA/New York Life in Chicago. There he was responsible for life, short-term and long-term disability, FMLA and other insurance products sales to large employers within the Central region. Carkner is a former national sales executive for Liberty Mutual in Chicago, representing key health insurance products through brokers/consultants and direct sales. His considerable experience also includes sales leadership roles at other large employers.

