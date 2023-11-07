Purchasing Power® Appoints Robert Yates as Director of National Platform Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Yates has been named Director of National Platform Partnerships at Purchasing Power®, a financial wellness voluntary benefit that offers the leading employee purchase program through the convenience of payroll deductions.

In this new role, Yates will be responsible for growing the company's national voluntary benefit platform partnerships through targeted new business development and streamlined launch process integration in this specialized distribution channel. His specific focus will be on large employer groups looking to meet the financial needs of more hard-working employees in this economic environment of high inflation and rising interest rates. Yates will report directly to Purchasing Power Vice President of Sales and National Partnerships Tim Kastrinelis.

"As a tested employee benefits professional with strategic consulting and tailored vendor solution experience, Rob brings to us a valuable market perspective," said Kastrinelis. "Most importantly, he brings to us a voluntary benefits platform expertise where we are committed to driving accelerated new business sales growth and expansion of our U.S. market footprint."

Yates joins Purchasing Power after nearly 10 years of voluntary benefits experience serving as director of voluntary benefits at Businessolver. In that role, he was responsible for all new sales and client management for its brokerage clients. He also was a senior relationship manager in Mercer's voluntary benefits consulting practice, providing advice and counsel for their most complex clients. Yates has been involved with employee benefits consulting and sales for over 15 years, specializing in programs for large employers.

Yates received his bachelor's degree in risk management and insurance from Temple University in Philadelphia, and a master's degree from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Purchasing Power, LLC, is an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit company providing financial wellness solutions to employers, including the leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services using payroll deduction. Helping employees achieve financial flexibility, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit https://corp.PurchasingPower.com.

