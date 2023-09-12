Purchasing Power® Completes $177 Million Credit Facility

News provided by

Purchasing Power, LLC

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Purchasing Power, LLC, a voluntary benefit company that offers the leading employee purchase program through the convenience of payroll deduction, announced today it closed a $177 million revolving credit facility.  The credit facility is backed by Barclays Bank, who served as Administrative Agent, and Waterfall Asset Management. The new credit facility which closed on August 25 will support Purchasing Power's growth plan through the majority of 2025.

Continue Reading

"This credit facility further reinforces Purchasing Power's strategy to continue to provide a unique voluntary benefit to employees of large companies and offering a platform for individuals to purchase goods and services regardless of credit, with no interest or fees," said Ron Oertell, Chief Financial Officer at Purchasing Power. "We were very pleased with the level of support and confidence we received from Barclays Bank as well as our Class B lender, Waterfall."

"We have known and followed the Purchasing Power name for some time. We are excited to partner with an established leader in the industry," said Justin Myers of Waterfall Asset Management. "Purchasing Power is an ideal fit for our investment strategy."

Purchasing Power serves employees as a voluntary benefit offered through large businesses including more than 50 Fortune 1000 companies, trade associations, unions and government agencies. Using the employee purchase program, workers have an opportunity to purchase from 45,000 of the latest brand-name consumer products and household necessities, including major appliances, electronics, furniture and automobile tires, online education services and vacation packages through payroll deduction. They make manageable, fixed payments over 6 or 12 months with no ballooning interest, credit checks, hidden fees, or late fees associated with high-interest credit cards and other sub-prime financing options.

About Purchasing Power, LLC
more information, visit https://corp.purchasingpower.com/.

Purchasing Power is a registered trademark of Purchasing Power, LLC.
©2023 Purchasing Power, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Joe Swaney, 404.273.7354
[email protected]

SOURCE Purchasing Power, LLC

Also from this source

Purchasing Power® Survey: Healthcare Professionals Struggling with Financial Challenges Look to Employer Benefits for Practical Support

Survey: Public Sector Employees Straining Under 2023 Macro-Economic Realities Look to Employers for More Immediate Financial Help

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.