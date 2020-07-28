Purchasing Power® Extends Enterprise Drop-Ship Partnership with CommerceHub to Drive Ecommerce Growth

ALBANY, N.Y., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, Inc., a leading ecommerce enablement platform of over 12,000 retailers, brands and suppliers, today announced they have extended their multi-year agreement with Purchasing Power®, a voluntary benefit company offering the leading employee purchasing program through the convenience of payroll deductions.

Purchasing Power has been working with CommerceHub since 2013 and relies on its proven platform to deliver the solutions and expertise for them to quickly and efficiently expand their online product assortment to meet shifting consumer demand and provide continuous support to optimize their drop-ship program. Recently, Purchasing Power also became the first to implement CommerceHub's new inventory feature, Out of Stock Detection, which delivers functionality that identifies out of stock items, preventing future order cancellations and ensuring positive customer experiences.

"The CommerceHub team provides valuable expertise and a range of ecommerce services to ensure we're providing our customers with a great customer experience," said Timo Kirschner, Vice President, Supply Chain for Purchasing Power. "We rely on CommerceHub's drop-ship platform to power our online business and ensure efficient communication with our vendors. Now that we have consolidated all of our suppliers on the CommerceHub platform, we have significantly streamlined our inventory processes to help accelerate our ecommerce growth and expand our product catalog."

"From day-to-day support to the implementation of new features, we are committed to helping Purchasing Power successfully execute their ecommerce strategy," said Tom Barone, Chief Revenue Officer, CommerceHub. "In our current environment, ecommerce has become more important and expanding drop-ship capabilities through a proven solution like CommerceHub's is critical to ongoing success along with ensuring retailers and non-traditional retailers alike can deliver a positive customer experience and grow revenues."

Over the course of the partnership, Purchasing Power has:

Expanded its portfolio to offer more than 40,000 different products and services.

Serviced more than three million customer orders to date.

Maintained client revenue retention rates of 99% and a 4.4 Trustpilot Customer Rating (1-5 Scale).

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Purchasing Power, LLC, is one of the fastest-growing voluntary benefit companies in the industry, offering a leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services through payroll deduction. Headquartered in Atlanta, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit corp.purchasingpower.com.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a leading ecommerce enablement platform connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. With its robust platform and proven scalability, CommerceHub helps more than 12,000 retailers, brands, and distributors achieve over $20 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.

