Purchasing Power® Hires Hannah McPhaul as Regional Sales Director

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah McPhaul has been named Regional Sales Director at Purchasing Power®, a financial wellness voluntary benefit that offers the leading employee purchase program through the convenience of payroll deduction. McPhaul, based in Dallas, reports directly to Tim Kastrinelis, Vice President, Sales and National Partnerships at Purchasing Power.

In this role, McPhaul leads regional sales strategy and execution for the Southwestern United States. This includes Texas and its bordering states targeting benefits brokers and the employers they represent. By building upon her established relationships and expanding into new broker channels, McPhaul will play a key role in extending the reach of the Purchasing Power program and the financial wellness resources it offers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hannah to the team," said Kastrinelis. "The Southwestern United States, especially Texas, boasts a robust economy in several key industries for Purchasing Power such as healthcare and manufacturing, due to their skilled and dedicated workforce. With Hannah's extensive experience and proven track record in sales leadership, we are confident in our ability to drive significant growth in that region and expand our market presence."

McPhaul joins Purchasing Power as a 17-year sales veteran. Most recently, she was a regional sales representative for Ameritas, building relationships with national firms. Prior to that, she was an employee benefits consultant for Gallagher Benefits Services, where she designed compatible and competitive benefit coverage plans, and also spent 10 years at ADP in sales and leadership roles.

