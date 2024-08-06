Purdori expands into Asia with Facesss In-Store Opening

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdori, an award-winning, leading sustainable skincare brand renowned for its botanical-rich formulations, just launched its store-in-store concept at all three Facesss locations in Hong Kong.

(Left to Right) Tiger and Jeremy from Cantopop boy band Mirror celebrate the opening of the Purdori enclave at Facesss Times Square Hong Kong. Purdori Founder Sylvia Leung celebrates the opening of the Purdori enclave at Facesss Times Square Hong Kong.

Purdori is rapidly becoming a beauty game changer following its successful launch in the U.S. last year. The brand has won prestigious beauty awards from around the globe, including "Best Clean Beauty Brand" by Vogue Hong Kong's 2024 Beauty Awards and named a BELLA Magazine Beauty Award Winner in two categories, "Eye Skincare" for Purdori Nourishing Eye Cream and "Best Cleanser" for the Purdori Soothing Cleanser. Harper's BAZAAR Hong Kong also named Purdori's Brightening Serum the "Best Clean Beauty Serum" in its BAZAAR Fab Beauty Awards in 2024.

The luxury brand is known for setting itself apart with its nourishing base, a trademarked RO-ICE+™ blend containing rosewater, aloe vera, and ice plant extract, comprising up to 80 percent of every Purdori product.

Purdori products cater to all skin types. They are packaged elegantly, quickly gaining a loyal following. The full lineup includes:

Nourishing Under Eye Cream

Age-Protective Brightening Serum

Soothing Natural Face Cleanser

Brightening Essence Rose Water Toner

Age-Defying Vitamin E Cream

Hydra Refresh Lotion

As a pioneer in the beauty retail industry, Facesss embraces the brand statement "Be Yourself Be Beautiful" to curate an unprecedented "beYOUty style" for customers to explore, experience, and discover the true nature of individualism.

Nestled in Ocean Terminal at Tsim Sha Tsui, Lab Concept at Queensway Plaza and Times Square at Causeway Bay, Facesss is dedicated to the promise of delivering a stylish and accessible shopping environment by infusing beauty and lifestyle. Housed with over 60 internationally reputed skincare, makeup, haircare & hairstyling, bodycare & fragrance brands, Facesss is a one-stop beauty hub to present top-class beauty products and professional service, curating a holistic beauty journey for customers to unveil their own individual style.

Amy Tse, Purdori's Marketing Director, expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, "We're honored to join forces with Facesss, a renowned retailer in Hong Kong, to introduce Purdori's clean skincare to beauty enthusiasts across the city."

Underscoring its commitment to providing top-notch beauty solutions to East Asian consumers, Facesss will offer the complete Purdori lineup at these Facesss locations:

TST Store Shop 0T202, Level 2, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City Admiralty Store Lab Concept, Queensway Plaza, 93 Queensway Causeway Store Shop 401-404, 4/F, Times Square, Causeway Bay

The Purdori enclave at Facesss Times Square officially opened on July 30, accompanied by a grand event featuring appearances by celebrities such as members of the boy group Mirror and DJ Ah Jeng.

ABOUT PURDORI

Purdori delivers luxury without compromise, exceeding expectations with sustainable practices and proven effectiveness. Its innovative "RO-ICE+™" blend, featuring ice plant extract, rose water, and aloe vera, ensures each product is potent and environmentally friendly. With a range suitable for all skin types, Purdori also supports global water accessibility by donating $1 for every product sold to Water.org. Learn more at Purdori.com.

SOURCE Purdori