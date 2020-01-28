Purdue Becomes First University To Launch Rx Savings Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions has partnered with Purdue University to help their 26,000 members manage their prescription drug spend using Rx Savings Solutions' transformative and patented software.

The partnership and implementation of Rx Savings Solutions supports the Healthy Boiler Program, Purdue's multi-faceted approach to overall well-being composed of five pillars: behavioral health, financial wellness, physical health, social wellness and work-life integration. The program provides care in each area by offering cost-controlled benefits and easily accessible resources that help Purdue employees and their families across all campuses transform their lives.

Purdue, one of the nation's leading universities, becomes the first in higher education to deliver Rx Savings Solutions' combination of prescription drug pricing transparency and personalized, cost-saving clinical recommendations to Boilermakers and their families.

"Adding Rx Savings Solutions for 2020 fit perfectly into our smarter approach to healthcare where we work to lessen the complexity of the system and keep the focus on our employees," said Candace Shaffer, senior director of benefits in Human Resources at Purdue. "As healthcare and prescription costs continue to rise across the country, having a partner to help manage the overwhelming and difficult prescription landscape is a valuable resource that we believe will make a tremendous difference in our employees' personal and financial health."

Rx Savings Solutions provides proactive prescription guidance for the best pharmacy benefit experience at the lowest cost. Patented algorithms look for all possible clinical therapies and financial options. More than 6.5 million members have access to the online tool.

"We are delighted to arm the Purdue community with the information they need to make individualized decisions on their prescription drug spend," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "As we continue to see the financial burden associated with ever-increasing drug prices weigh down consumers, employers and health plans, we continue to empower the market with a way for people to understand therapy options and corresponding cost to treat their medical conditions."

"As the University strives to help employees live healthy lifestyles and promote overall health and wellness across the University through our Healthy Boiler Program, it's important to have access to a variety of valuable resources," Shaffer said. "Our partnership with Rx Savings Solutions provides our employees and their families a unique opportunity to take control of their prescription drug costs."

About Purdue University

Purdue University Human Resources helps move the University forward with the goal of providing an unparalleled employment experience for the faculty and staff who lend their talents to Purdue's success. Employees have resources – including high-quality, affordable healthcare resources – available at their fingertips to improve their lives, at work and beyond.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. In addition to large, Fortune 500 Employers, Rx Savings Solutions also services health plan clients. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

