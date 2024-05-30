Purdue University Online and Simplilearn Respond to Market Surge with No Code Machine Learning Program, Addressing $225.91 Billion Industry Demand

The program democratizes ML insights, allowing diverse professionals to make data-driven decisions without coding barriers

Through no code tools, projects and case studies, learners develop practical skills for implementing AI solutions in real-world scenarios

The program ensures comprehensive skill development from data collection to deployment for effective analysis and interpretation to derive insights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , the world's leading online bootcamp provider for digital skills, has announced a strategic collaboration with Purdue University Online to launch a Professional Certificate Program in No Code Machine Learning . This innovative program aims to empower individuals to build and deploy machine learning models without extensive coding experience. The landscape of technology is continuously evolving, with key industry trends shaping the future of various sectors. According to Fortune Business Insights , the global machine learning (ML) market is anticipated to soar, reaching a staggering $225.91 billion by 2030. This projection reflects the growing integration of ML across industries, driving innovation and efficiency. Similarly, the rise of no-code AI platforms is expected to revolutionize software development processes. Future Market Insights expects the no-code AI platform market to grow 28.3% annually from 2023 to 2033. Maximize Market Research predicts it will reach $22.98 billion by 2029.

The program is designed for individuals from diverse backgrounds, offering a comprehensive curriculum covering key machine-learning concepts. Learners will learn to leverage various no-code machine learning platforms, including DataRobot, Dataiku, and Amazon SageMaker Canvas, to analyze data, build predictive models, and make data-driven decisions. Moreover, learners will be adept at training, evaluating, and deploying no-code ML models, as well as refining outcomes based on key metrics. By immersing themselves in real-world scenarios such as customer feedback analysis, churn prediction, demand forecasting, and image recognition, learners are prepared to implement no-code ML solutions effectively.

Upon completion, learners will receive a program completion certificate from Purdue University Online and Simplilearn and gain access to Purdue's alumni association. With over 50 hours of core curriculum delivered through live online classes by industry experts, learners engage in hands-on projects across various industries to apply their knowledge effectively. Additionally, they benefit from live online masterclasses conducted by Purdue faculty and staff. Moreover, Simplilearn's Job Assist feature aids learners in gaining visibility with top hiring companies, enhancing their career prospects.

To be eligible for the program individuals must be at least 18 years of age and possess a high school diploma or its equivalent. While applicants are encouraged to have at least two years of professional work experience, it is not mandatory. Additionally, individuals from both programming and non-programming backgrounds can enroll.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn, said," Our collaboration with Purdue University Online for the No Code Machine Learning Program brings together the expertise of the world's leading online bootcamp provider and a renowned institution dedicated to innovation. This program is designed to make machine learning accessible to business professionals who need to harness the power of machine learning but do not want to learn coding. This program really is machine learning for everyone, and we hope that our learners will apply these tools and techniques to deliver business value to their organizations."

Carrie Berger, Executive Director of Academic Affairs for Purdue University Online, said, "With AI universally having major effects on businesses and industries, as well as society at large, Purdue has recognized the need to develop AI education and training programs that are accessible to diverse audiences, including people who build AIs, people who manage AIs and people who use AIs. Collaborating with Simplilearn on the No Code Machine Learning certificate program is another way for us to enhance our mission, not only to equip learners with vital skills and knowledge but also to create a culture of inclusivity, enabling professionals from various backgrounds, whether programming or non-programming, to excel."

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research institution demonstrating excellence at scale. Ranked among the top 10 public universities and with two colleges in the top four in the United States, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 105,000 students study at Purdue across modalities and locations, including nearly 50,000 in person on the West Lafayette campus. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue's main campus has frozen tuition for 13 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its first comprehensive urban campus in Indianapolis, the new Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business, and Purdue Computes — at: https://purdue.edu/

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

