Purdue University Receives 3DP Equipment from Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdue University continues to make giant leaps in innovation with the recent 3D printing (3DP) equipment donation from its industry partner Aprecia Pharmaceuticals. The donated equipment will enable research across multiple sites and areas of study in the College of Pharmacy and the College of Engineering.

According to Eric Barker, dean of Purdue's College of Pharmacy, the donation will enable teams at Purdue and Aprecia to collaborate and experience hands-on learning and share discoveries leading to advancements on the 3DP equipment platform. Ultimately, this work will support the mission of the College of Pharmacy to educate students, advance scientific discovery, and maximize global health.

"I'm excited that Purdue continues to offer students and faculty unique and unparalleled access to the industry's latest innovation. The discoveries happening here at Purdue will contribute to the students' education and lead to the advancement of 3DP pharmaceutical products for patients globally," said Barker.

Recently, Purdue University was ranked the #5 most innovative school in America by U.S. News & World Report.

Purdue University and Aprecia entered into collaboration in 2019 for 3DP pharmaceutical research and engineering support for equipment. According to Chris Gilmore, CEO of Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, this equipment donation will continue to facilitate identified research projects and opportunities for collaboration on future drug development.

"Purdue's commitment to innovation is a perfect match to partner with Aprecia as the world leader in 3DP development. We believe Purdue's access to the equipment on campus in combination with expertise and ingenuity of the organizations will enable additional discoveries and development sooner," Gilmore said.

About Aprecia

Founded in 2004, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015. Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Without compression during the 3DP manufacturing process, engineered and coated particles such as taste masking and modified release are possible on large dose products (over a 1000mg). Aprecia directly owns a patent estate for novel 3DP machines and pharmaceutical 3DP applications. It licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today's toughest challenges. Ranked the No. 5 Most Innovative University in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, Purdue delivers world-changing research and out-of-this-world discovery. Committed to hands-on and online, real-world learning, Purdue offers a transformative education to all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap at https://purdue.edu/.

SOURCE Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

https://www.aprecia.com

