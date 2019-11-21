Purdue University's College of Engineering Accelerates Research and Innovation with AT&T 5G at Indiana 5G Zone

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdue University's College of Engineering is working with AT&T* to create a test bed for 5G-based research and development at its Purdue Research Lab. Located in the newly launched Indiana 5G Zone, the lab will use AT&T's 5G+ millimeter wave (5G+) and commercially available Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technologies to help solve societal challenges like disaster recovery in rural, agricultural areas and explore new use cases for where business and community intersect – like smart cities.

"Purdue Engineering is very excited to work with the public-private ecosystem in Indianapolis on the Indy 5G Zone. Indy is speedy! This is a unique, open environment in the nation where innovators using 5G for consumer and industrial applications can test out their ideas," said Dr. Mung Chiang, dean of the College of Engineering, Purdue University. "As a researcher in wireless networks and, for the past decade, in edge computing, I am also delighted to see the collaboration with AT&T to advance research in edge technologies as part of the Zone."

Build-out for the Purdue Research Lab is expected to be complete as early as Spring 2020. Once complete, the Lab will accelerate academic research already underway. Areas of focus include 5G's potential in advanced manufacturing, smart cities and IoT, and rural broadband and agricultural technology for disaster response.

External collaborators – like businesses and outside researchers – will be invited in to help further exploration and build new applications or products that could help move forward technology in these areas. AT&T's MEC technology combined with 5G+ will power near real-time data collection and analysis to better support this innovative work. The technology is also more scalable and flexible, which is critical for today's businesses.

"Bringing 5G and edge computing into a university lab creates an ideal environment for innovation," said Chris Penrose, senior vice president, Advanced Mobility and Enterprise Solutions, AT&T Business. "These technologies have the potential to solve real problems and make meaningful impacts to the world around us. We look forward to seeing the exciting new ideas that emerge from Purdue's early adoption and leadership in this space."

The Indiana 5G Zone is located inside the new downtown Indianapolis headquarters of the nonprofit Eleven Fifty Academy. The space serves as a 5G hub to attract businesses, universities, government and research institutions with lab space to develop next-generation 5G-enabled technology advancements.

"Indianapolis has become a leading city for technology, innovation and 5G deployment. AT&T launched our mobile 5G network in the Greater Indianapolis market offering a powerful, consistent and highly secure 5G experience to consumers and businesses," said Bill Soards, president, AT&T Indiana. "With both state and local leaders leaning into the digital economy, Indiana is demonstrating its leadership in attracting investments that power our tech ecosystem and create economic growth."

Some of the world's greatest innovations come to life on college campuses. 5G, the next generation of wireless technology, will revolutionize the way people, devices and experiences are connected. AT&T brings together the power of our network – our employees, our technology and organizations – to collaborate with universities to enable a future where vision and discoveries collide. For more on our path to 5G, check out att.com/5Gnews or att.com/5g_universities.

Purdue Research Foundation

The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University. Established in 1930, the foundation accepts gifts; administers trusts; funds scholarships and grants; acquires property; protects Purdue's intellectual property; and promotes entrepreneurial activities on behalf of Purdue. The foundation manages the Purdue Foundry, Purdue Office of Technology Commercialization, Purdue Research Park and Purdue Technology Centers. The foundation received the 2016 Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities Award for Innovation from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. For more information about funding and investment opportunities in startups based on a Purdue innovation, contact the Purdue Foundry at foundry@prf.org.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

https://www.att.com

