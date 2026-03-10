Purdy® Introduces New Spirex™ Brush Series

Featuring New Filament Technology Engineered for Versatility and Performance

CLEVELAND, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdy®, the #1 brand preferred by professional painters*, is raising the bar for brush performance with the launch of the Purdy Spirex™ brush series—a next-generation line engineered to combine exceptional smoothness, versatility and productivity for today's painters.

Featuring a new patent-pending formula powered by spiral-wound filament technology, the Spirex brush series is designed to combine an incredible finish with productive results. The medium-stiff nylon and polyester Spirex filaments deliver a superior smooth finish with 50% more coverage compared to Purdy® XL® brushes when used with premium paints. The result is more efficient coverage without compromising control or a quality finish.

"With Spirex, we rethought traditional brush filament design to help painters work faster without compromising the finish they're known for," said Nick Lowe, Sr. Product Manager, Purdy. "It's a brush designed for the way painters work today—delivering professional results across a wide range of projects."

*2025 inPAINT Magazine Brand Preference Survey, Brush and Roller Cover Categories.

Built for Productivity and Versatility

Designed to perform across various applications, the Purdy Spirex brush series delivers the versatility Pros rely on to move efficiently from cutting in and painting trim to cabinets, doorframes and more. Compatible with all paints and stains, Spirex serves as a dependable go-to brush on the jobsite—helping complete more work with premium results. With excellent cleanability and long-lasting durability, the brush is built to withstand repeated use while minimizing downtime between jobs.

Key Features of the Purdy Spirex Brush Series Include:

Patent-pending formula powered by spiral-wound filament technology

Superior smooth finish with 50% more coverage**

Versatile performance across multiple surface types and projects

Compatible with all paints and stains

Designed for cutting in straight lines with ease and precision

Excellent cleanability

**Compared to Purdy XL, when used with premium paint.

The Spirex brush series launches with three sizes—2", 2.5" and 3"—offering dependable performance for detailed trim work and broader coverage.

Crafted for How Painters Work

Like all Purdy brushes, the Spirex series is handcrafted in the USA with global materials by skilled Purdy brushmakers—continuing a tradition of craftsmanship built over more than a century. Featuring a lightweight, moisture-wicking alderwood handle and stainless steel ferrule, each brush reflects Purdy's long-standing commitment to performance and tools designed to support painters at every stage of their work.

Where to Buy

The Purdy Spirex brush series will be available beginning March 2026 at Sherwin-Williams® retail paint stores and online. For more information or to find a retailer near you, visit purdy.com.

About the Purdy® Brand

Purdy has been crafting high-quality painting tools since 1925, earning the trust of professional painters and DIYers. Known for its innovation and high-quality tools, Purdy continues to lead the industry in providing premium handcrafted brushes, rollers, extension poles and painting accessories.

