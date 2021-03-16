Purdy Mobility and Toyota launch mobility solution: Subscribe + Drive Powered by Toyota
Mar 16, 2021, 13:30 ET
DALLAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subscribe + Drive Powered by Toyota is the first and only vehicle subscription product powered by Toyota, now delivering innovation and efficiency at customers' fingertips. Subscribe + Drive is an evolution of YourDriveTexas that had also been operated by Purdy Mobility. As both companies continue to grow in the mobility industry, this creative solution serves a new customer base. Purdy Mobility has launched and is currently operating Subscribe + Drive out of their three Texas locations: South Toyota in Dallas, Huntsville Toyota, and Bryan College Station Toyota.
The app-based service introduces an easy, flexible, and all-inclusive option for customers that are looking for alternatives from owning or leasing a vehicle. Through the mobile app, Subscribe + Drive, allows users to select a vehicle and schedule a delivery. The all-inclusive membership includes the cost of a vehicle, registration, insurance coverage and routine maintenance.
This groundbreaking program has no long-term contracts, a one-time activation fee and may be canceled at any time. Members can switch between vehicles every 60-day period or can choose to stay in a vehicle for as long as they choose.
Purdy Mobility, along with Subscribe + Drive powered by Toyota, continue to deliver 'The Promise of Something Different' through innovative products and solutions for their markets.
About Purdy Mobility
Purdy Mobility is a company that operates dealerships across Texas and offers different mobility solutions like subscription - based programs. PM is part of Purdy Motor Group, which is a business group that is dedicated to the automotive industry and value- added services . Purdy Motor Group, based in Costa Rica, and one of the oldest distributors of Toyota in the world, acquired the Atkinson Group in 2012 . All US operations were rebranded early 2019 to Purdy Mobility, and continues i ts journey to grow and deliver an outstanding experience.
