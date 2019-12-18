Purdy Mobility Appoints North American COO

Mr. Hurst is originally from Knoxville, Tennessee and has been in the automotive industry since 1998 with prior experience as a Navy "SeaBee". "I look forward to leading our North American efforts as the automotive industry continues to evolve," said Mr. Hurst.

PM is certain that Harold Hurst will push growth, innovation and service that will lead to an enduring and successful path.

Purdy Mobility is glad to give this opportunity to one of their own as a testament of trust in their people and commitment to grow as a family. Purdy Motor Group, based in Costa Rica and one of the oldest distributors of Toyota in the world, acquired Atkinson Toyota back in 2012. All US operations were rebranded early 2019 to Purdy Mobility and continues its journey to deliver "The promise of something different." Purdy Mobility hopes to grow with each community while delivering innovative products and excellence through an exceptional team.

About Purdy Motor Group (PMG)

Purdy Motor is a business group dedicated to the automotive industry and the value-added services that complement them. Purdy Motor was founded on January 7, 1957 and is the fourth oldest distributor of Toyota in the world; in Costa Rica PMG sells the following brands: Toyota, Lexus and Hino. Since its inception, the organization has focused on implementing innovative and technological processes within its services. It is the only Costa Rican company with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ™ and is the only certified automotive company with the country branded Esencial Costa Rica. Additionally, it was the first Carbon Neutral certified car company in Latin America and the only Carbon Neutral company in Costa Rica with its own sump.

