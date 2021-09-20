Purdy Mobility is now Purdy Group

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better align with plans for future growth, Purdy Mobility is excited to announce that going forward in North America, they will be known as Purdy Group.

"As we look at our plans for future growth and how the automotive and mobility space is evolving, we felt that the Purdy Group name better encapsulates our vision for the future", said North American COO Harold Hurst.

Founded in 1957 in Costa Rica, Grupo Purdy is focused on the automotive industry and the ancillary services that go with it. From the very beginning the corporation has focused on implementing innovative and technological processes and services.

"As always, our success is due to our employees and our focus will continue to be on their development and training", added Hurst.

About Purdy Group

Purdy Group operates dealerships across Texas and is part of Grupo Purdy based in Costa Rica, and one of the oldest distributors of Toyota in the world.

