Purdy Mobility to deliver first "Legend"

This first of its kind, this Legend is an expertly restored 1977 FJ43, a classic among enthusiasts and spectators alike. The restoration process itself is done in an artisanal workshop that utilizes state of the art technology and master craftsmen to deliver the final product of a world-class restoration. With a limited number of 20 restorations per year and a meticulous and detailed quality control, these restored FJ Cruisers will become the standard to which all other automotive restoration specialists aspire.

Laura Ryan, CEO of Purdy Mobility, says that Purdy's commitment to the North American automotive market "extends from our innovative retail operations to ensuring that we promote the respect of America's love of the automobile by providing consumers an opportunity to own a piece of Toyota's most beloved history and everything in between. It is an honor to deliver our first Restoring Legends FJ to a member of the Toyota family."

The actual restoration process includes nearly 20 stages ranging from the initial photo recording to capturing the current stage of the vehicle throughout the process, all the way to final assembly and test drive. Complete details can be found at restoringlegends.com

Purdy Motor is a business group dedicated to the automotive industry and the value-added services that complement them. Purdy Motor was founded on January 7, 1957 and is the fourth oldest distributor of Toyota in the world; in Costa Rica PMG sells the following brands: Toyota, Lexus and Hino. Since its inception, the organization has focused on implementing innovative and technological processes within its services. It is the only Costa Rican company with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ™ and is the only certified automotive company with the country branded Esencial Costa Rica. Additionally, it was the first Carbon Neutral certified car company in Latin America and the only Carbon Neutral company in Costa Rica with its own sump.

Pam LeJeune – plejeune@themorangroup.net (225)933-7428

