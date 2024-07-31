Pure Aesthetics Recognized as One of the Top Companies to Work For in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Aesthetics Medical Spa is proud to announce its recognition as one of Florida's Best Companies to Work For by Florida Trend magazine, ranked at #27. This prestigious honor not only underscores the company's commitment to creating an outstanding work environment but also highlights its distinction as a leading woman-owned business in the state.

Florida Trend magazine annually ranks 100 companies across small, medium, and large employer categories. Participants undergo a comprehensive evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, including an employee satisfaction survey. The combined scores determine the top companies and their final ranking.

"A positive work environment begins with fostering a sense of belonging, respect and care for our employees. We believe in empowering our team, supporting their personal and professional commitments, and providing opportunities for staff to balance family, education and financial goals while thriving in their roles," said Carissa Blaser, owner and founder of Pure Aesthetics.

Carissa Blaser has cultivated a unique culture at Pure Aesthetics, where employees feel supported and valued, and clients receive the best options the aesthetic industry has to offer. "Our team is a talented, passionate group of beauty experts dedicated to enhancing natural beauty and boosting client confidence. From our front office and management team, who ensure daily operations run smoothly and focus on hospitality, to our skilled aestheticians, Physician Assistant and Nurse Practitioners who combine artistry with medical expertise to deliver exceptional results. Known for our warm, welcoming demeanor, at Pure we create a relaxing and luxurious spa-like environment where clients feel renewed and cared for," Carissa added.

Lindsey Monaghan, a licensed aesthetician and Pure employee for more than 8 years, said, "The culture Carissa has created at Pure is truly one of a kind. I feel supported and valued, allowing our clients to benefit from the best customer service as well as the widest available options for aesthetic services in our area."

The Best Companies to Work For in Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey, and analysis to determine the final rankings. For the 2024 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Florida, visit FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies .

About Pure Aesthetics

Pure Aesthetics is located in Gainesville, Florida, and is North Central Florida's premier Medical Spa. Employing 20 staff members, including Medical Aestheticians, APRNs, PA-Cs, and client support personnel, Pure Aesthetics is dedicated to cutting-edge treatments and client education. The spa is a Top 100 Allergan (Botox, Juvederm) provider nationwide, the #3 SkinPen Microneedling provider in the country, the #6 CoolSculpting account in Florida, and the #2 provider for Hydrafacial in Florida. For more information, visit www.pure-aesthetics.com.

