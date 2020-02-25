Pure Appoints Greg Tomb to Board of Directors

"Greg's background running market-leading software and cloud organizations will help us advance our pursuit to deliver a modern data experience for our customers. There is tremendous opportunity ahead of us and his extensive experience will be invaluable to Pure," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "We would also like to thank Frank Slootman for his guidance during his time with Pure. Frank was a thoughtful and steadfast advisor through our early growth and a critical member of our team."

Tomb is the President of SAP SuccessFactors, a leading provider of cloud human experience management (HXM), the new people-focused term for HCM, which serves 150 million users in over 200 countries and territories. His career with SAP extends more than 20 years, holding multiple executive positions across business units including SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud, global professional services and SAP North America. In addition to his successful career with SAP, Greg served as CEO of Vivido Labs and COO of Comergent Technologies.

"I applaud Pure's track record of business and technology innovation. They set a high bar for others to follow and this is a result of the company's customer-first mentality," said Tomb. "I look forward to contributing to Pure's board as the company executes on its strategy and vision to redefine the meaning of customer experience and revolutionize the IT industry."

"I was one of Pure's earliest supporters and back then they were focused on building the next great storage company. They have succeeded and now they are transforming storage into a modern, as-a-Service model and I could not be more excited for what is ahead for the company," said Slootman.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it.

