Pure Aqua Builds Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia
Dec 11, 2019, 18:15 ET
SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based Pure Aqua has designed and manufactured two desalination systems that produce a total of 3,600 m3/day and are capable of handling extremely high TDS (up to 45,000mg/l). Our industrial water treatment systems incorporate the usage of high-rejection RO technology, energy recovery and advanced PLC control systems. The benefits that our systems provide are high dependability, productivity, and high-quality product water at minimal operating cost.
Pure Aqua offers a wide range of industrial water treatment systems to water-scarce countries such as Saudi Arabia.
Our engineering team takes a great deal of time and effort into manufacturing state-of-the-art systems with maximum efficiency. Precision and secure design of our desalination units ensure the safety and long-term equipment life of the membranes and overall system performance.
Pure Aqua manufactures pre-engineered and customized water purification systems including:
- Brackish and seawater reverse osmosis
- Containerized water treatment solutions
- Ultrafiltration
- Cartridge and automatic media filters
- Ion exchange and water softeners
All our systems are engineered and manufactured in the USA.
Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia
