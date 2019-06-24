Pure Barre Announces Partnership With Palladin Consumer Retail Partners To Rapidly Expand Within New York's Tri-State Region

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Barre , the largest barre concept in North America, has partnered with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm, to acquire 28 Pure Barre studios in New York's tri-state region. In addition to taking over Pure Barre's 13 existing studios in the region, the partnership will lead to the development and opening of 15 new studios in the area over the next three years.

"As the first partnership of this kind outside of multi-unit franchisees, this new effort with Palladin is an important step for Pure Barre," said Sarah Luna, president at Pure Barre. "As Pure Barre expands, the partnership solidifies our position in the tri-state market as the barre category's leading franchise. It will bring more career opportunities to the region, create an even larger footprint of the Pure Barre brand experience for consumers, as well as pave the way for future partnerships of this nature and scale."

Since acquiring the Pure Barre brand in October 2018, Xponential Fitness has been making great strides to reach operational excellence. The partnership with Palladin will allow for greater resources to ensure continued operational excellence.

Under the newly created management team, PB Metro, LLC, the Pure Barre studios acquired by Palladin will continue to be managed by the former franchisees Kaitlin Vandura, Chelsea Costello, Tiffany Simpkins and Lauren Singer. With more than 18 years combined management experience of Pure Barre studios, the team will ensure members can expect the same best-in-class in-studio experience.

Founded in 2001 by dancer, choreographer and fitness guru Carrie Rezabek Dorr, Pure Barre has grown into the largest barre franchise in North America, with more than 550 studios throughout the U.S. and Canada. Since launching its franchise opportunity in 2009, Pure Barre has exploded in popularity due to its extremely effective technique (which transforms body shape in record-breaking time); friendly, high-energy atmosphere; and fun, motivating music. The brand offers a range of class offerings featuring a total body workout focused on low-impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles to improve strength, agility and flexibility. In addition to classes, Pure Barre also offers on-demand workouts, equipment and exercise apparel.

Pure Barre undergoes a highly selective process when recruiting franchise partners and awards those most qualified to continue bringing the leading barre concept to new markets. For more information regarding franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.purebarre.com/ .

About Pure Barre

Pure Barre is the largest, most established barre franchise with more than 550 studios across North America. With a dedicated following of 550,000+ clients, Pure Barre features an effective total body workout focused on low-impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles to improve strength, agility and flexibility for everybody. Clients can also get their Pure Barre fix anywhere, anytime with Pure Barre On Demand, featuring weekly class streaming. For more information, visit purebarre.com .

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness is the curator of the best brands across every vertical in the boutique fitness space – including barre, Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, yoga and indoor running. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Pure Barre, Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix, and most recently, Stride. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

