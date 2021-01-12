Pure Barre President Sarah Luna Selected as President of Parent Company Xponential Fitness

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness – the largest curator of premium boutique fitness brands including Pure Barre , Club Pilates , CycleBar , YogaSix , StretchLab , Row House , AKT and STRIDE – announced today it has appointed Sarah Luna, current President of Pure Barre, to a new executive role as President of Xponential Fitness. In this new position, Luna will drive efficiencies across all eight brands and Xponential departments, lead projects and partnerships for the parent company, and manage efforts with the executive team to achieve their aggressive growth plans. Stepping into Luna's role as President of Pure Barre will be Regan Stokes, the brand's current Senior Vice President of Operations.

At just 34 years old, Luna will be one of the youngest women to serve as the top executive of a global fitness company. Throughout her career, she has gained experience in nearly every corner of the health and fitness industry, starting out as a professional dancer and Pilates instructor then moving into business ownership as a Jazzercise Franchisee. Luna pursued her MBA at Chapman University to better understand the business side of the fitness world and soon after, was hired at Equinox to run their Pilates department in Los Angeles and Orange County clubs. While teaching a Pilates class, she met Anthony Geisler, the founder and CEO of Xponential Fitness.

Geisler brought Luna on board in 2015 as National Sales Director and eventually SVP of Operations for Club Pilates, where she opened hundreds of studios and developed and led the sales process that all Xponential brands use to this day. Upon Xponential's acquisition of Pure Barre in 2018, Luna was promoted to President of that brand, where she excelled in leading a nationwide studio refresh and conversion to ClubReady's operating system. She also unified and streamlined studio operations for increased performance across all locations, which now total over 570 around the world.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome Sarah Luna to the Xponential Fitness executive team," said Geisler. "Over the past five years, she has worked tirelessly to make sure Club Pilates and Pure Barre excel in the boutique fitness space. The 1100+ successful studios that exist today between both of those brands is a byproduct of her excellent leadership skills and savvy strategy. She will be an invaluable asset in driving all of our brands to the same level of success over the next decade."

"It is an honor to take on this new role of President at Xponential Fitness. Above all else, I want our franchisees to succeed and represent the best of the best in the boutique fitness industry," said Luna. "Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, our owners have exemplified creativity and resilience over the past year, and I'm excited to work more closely with them and bring out even more of these positive qualities as we tackle new, loftier goals and initiatives across all our brands in 2021."

Founded in 2017, Xponential Fitness has quickly become the largest curator of boutique fitness brands around the world with close to 1700 studios. Despite the pandemic, the company experienced a successful year of growth in 2020, opening new locations in Saudi Arabia, Australia and South Korea with more studios in development in Spain, Germany, Singapore and the Dominican Republic. Xponential also debuted online workouts across all of its brands last year through its proprietary streaming platform called GO, bringing premium classes directly to consumers' homes as a complement to the world-class studio experiences the brands provide.

