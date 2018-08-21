Pure Broadcast Announces 5-Year NBA Broadcast Contract With The Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Broadcast Corp. (OTC: PCST), a leading provider of mobile sports broadcast facilities, announced today that the company has successfully signed a long term contract to provide mobile HD sports broadcast services to the NBA's Utah Jazz over the next 5 years.

Pure will dedicate two '53 foot multi-format, hi-definition units to all Jazz home games as well as some additional Larry H. Miller events.

The units will feature Sony cameras, Calrec audio mixers, Grass Valley Kayenne switchers, EVS XT3 replay devices and will be multi-format capable.

"This is an exciting day for our company. As a group of guys who grew up as die-hard fans of the Jazz, we couldn't be more excited to have them as our first long-term HD broadcast partner," said Daren Wright, CEO of Pure. "We were able to offer the Jazz a boutique, technologically powerful, customized broadcast facilities solution and were rewarded with a long-term commitment."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Pure Broadcast is a leading broadcast facilities provider to the live sports broadcasting industry, with clients ranging from NBCUniversal's The Golf Channel, to ESPN college football.

Forward-looking Statement:



This release contains forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Pure Broadcast Corp.