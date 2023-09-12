Pure Capital Solutions And Cave Holdings USA Enter Into Strategic Capital Partnership In Pursuit Of Space Industry Goals

News provided by

Pure Capital Solutions

12 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions (OTC: PCST) and Cave Holdings USA announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding designed to formalize their partnership within the growing space industry.  This includes a Letter of Agreement for a capital investment into PCS by Cave Holdings in Q2/2024.

As an early customer of PCS subsidiary, Nova Space, Cave Holdings USA was quick to recognize the need for quality space training, education and professional development within the industry. The unique capabilities created by Nova Space offer the industry a viable solution to solve the scarcity of expertise and experience in the labor market. This mutually beneficial partnership will focus on developing and offering space focused training, education, job placement and consulting programs to the global space marketplace, while integrating Cave Holdings' expertise in manufacturing and logistics.  

In the near-term, this partnership will seek to:

  • Co-locate operations through grants and partnerships for training, manufacturing, and workforce placement in the newly formed Pittsburgh Space District and Guyana.
  • Share clients and market directly to community colleges and universities that service space industry intensive communities.
  • Outline additive manufacturing training in support of Cave client initiatives and needs.

"As an early client, Cave Holdings has watched Nova Space become the dominant force in space training and education with our award-winning Space Professional Program.  By combining our training capability with Cave expertise in manufacturing and logistics for the Space Industry, I believe we can make a significant impact together. With core values and a strategic vision that are well aligned, I am excited for what the future holds surrounding this partnership." said Joseph Horvath, Nova Space CEO.

"Upon our initial involvement with Nova Space and its training program, we recognized the need for advanced space training within multiple levels of the industry. Combining Nova Space's innovative training and Cave's focus on manufacturing, logistics and R&D, we will bring a new level of capabilities to the space industry by providing on-demand cutting edge training, personnel and products. Working as partners, we will launch into a brighter future forged for us all," said Angela Kilic-Cave, Cave Holdings President.

ABOUT Cave Holdings USA:  Cave Holdings is a US-based management and investment firm that owns and operates direct service businesses in related industries including precision manufacturing, R&D, energy, security, logistics, and telecommunications. To learn more, visit cave-holdings.com.

ABOUT NOVA SPACE INC: Nova Space is a US-based, space workforce development company providing award-winning space training and education, job placement, and professional development opportunities designed to support the growth of space industry professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders, commercial companies, and governmental organizations. The founders of the company have more than five decades of combined experience in space operations, astronautics, and custom learning development in both commercial and government settings. To learn more, visit novaspaceinc.com.

ABOUT PURE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc has been assisting small to medium sized businesses via investment and consulting.  We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting services using our diverse expertise.  We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow.  Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com.

SOURCE Pure Capital Solutions

