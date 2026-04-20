130-Year-Old Italian Coffee Brand Deepens its Roots in One of the Country's Most Influential Hospitality and Entertainment Markets

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza, the iconic 130-year-old Italian coffee brand, celebrated today the opening of its newly expanded Los Angeles Training Center. The new center joins a growing North American training network that includes locations in New York, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, West Chester (PA), and Toronto - part of one of the world's largest coffee training networks, with 58 locations across the globe.

Lavazza Invests in Los Angeles with New Training Center for Coffee, Creativity, and Culture

This opening marks Lavazza's second major North American Training Center investment in less than six months, following the launch of its Dallas facility in December 2025. It caps a year of deepening cultural presence in Los Angeles, where Lavazza served as the official coffee partner of the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards .

The Los Angeles Training Center is an immersive coffee university, taking visitors from the origins of the bean to the art of Italian espresso. Rooted in Lavazza's belief that coffee is a living culture shaped by history, ritual, and creativity, the center is a destination for discovery where industry professionals and coffee lovers alike can explore the craft, innovation, and story behind every cup.

The new facility is equipped with Lavazza's most advanced espresso, brewing, and coffee innovation equipment, and will serve as a premier hub for industry professionals, baristas, hospitality leaders, distributors, and coffee enthusiasts across Southern California. Programming will span hands-on barista training, SCA-certified pathways, menu and specialty offering development, and immersive coffee experiences - from origin exploration to Coffee Design, Lavazza's proprietary approach to food design applied to coffee. Beyond training, the center will serve as a cultural touchpoint where Italian coffee heritage and Los Angeles creativity converge.

"For Lavazza, coffee has always been about more than what's in the cup – it's about connection, and that belief sits at the core of everything we do," said Daniele Foti, Lavazza North America Marketing VP. "Los Angeles is a city built on exactly that same idea – a place where cultures collide, where creativity thrives, and where some of the best ideas in food, design, and hospitality come to life. This Training Center is Lavazza's way of being part of that energy – bringing our Italian heritage and passion for coffee innovation into a city whose creativity and spirit feel like a natural home for everything Lavazza stands for."

For more information about the Lavazza Training Center network or to inquire about programming, visit lavazzausa.com.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over €3.9 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries. The Group's global presence is the result of over 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of time is also reflected in the attention of economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

Media Contact:

Golin

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SOURCE Lavazza