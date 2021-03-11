Pure Craft CBD launches CBD Immune Boost Gummies, developed at a time when requests for immunity-boosting products are prevalent.

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Craft CBD, which creates some of the purest CBD products on the market, recently launched its groundbreaking CBD Immune Boost Gummies at a time when there are widespread consumer requests for immunity-boosting products.

These vegan gummies, each infused with 25mg of Pure Craft CBD's nano-optimized broad-spectrum CBD, offer added immune system support from elderberry, vitamin C and zinc. As with its regular gummies, Pure Craft CBD focuses not only on absorption by nano-optimizing its broad-spectrum CBD, but also ensures that the product does not have a bitter, leafy and green aftertaste.

The CBD Immune Boost Gummies are available in 30-count jars, priced at $55. The gummies are available for purchase here: https://purecraftcbd.com/products/nano-cbd-elderberry-infused-vegan-broad-spectrum-gummies.

"Having launched Pure Craft CBD at the beginning of 2021 with great success, we are excited to introduce our CBD Immune Boost Gummies at a time when there is so much demand for products that can help in strengthening the immune system," said Jason Navarrete, an 18-year cannabis industry veteran who is CEO, owner and founder of Pure Craft CBD.

Navarrete sold his $250 million cannabis conglomerate in early 2020, and transitioned from cultivating cannabis to focus on creating the purest CBD products on the market by launching Pure Craft CBD.

What makes Pure Craft CBD unique is its dedication to purity. Pure Craft CBD products, all produced in FDA-approved labs, follow the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, making them pharmaceutical grade. They are 90% bio-available, meaning that Pure Craft CBD products enter the body at a much quicker rate due to them being highly nanotized and broken down into particles that the body can immediately absorb.

While many CBD companies attempting to nanotize their product have achieved 150–200 nanometers, Pure Craft CBD has broken that threshold to below 100 nanometers and, in some cases, as low as five nanometers.

All Pure Craft CBD products come with third-party lab COAs (Certificates of Analysis), so consumers know exactly what's in them and how they were tested. Pure Craft CBD offers 16 different cannabis products and free two-day shipping.

For more information and to purchase the CBD Immune Boost Gummies, visit www.PureCraftCBD.com.



About Pure Craft CBD:

Pure Craft CBD believes in a "seed-to-sale" philosophy to offer high-quality products consistently made with full transparency. Its mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD)-based products to the marketplace and educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract. Its product line includes nano-optimized broad spectrum water-soluble CBD tinctures along with soft gels, vegan gummies, CBD with melatonin, CBD pet tincture, and CBD broad spectrum oil. For more information, visit https://purecraftcbd.com/.

