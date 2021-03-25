Pure Craft CBD Launches Nano CBD Water Soluble + Melatonin Tincture, Quick Absorption Rate Promotes Rest & Relaxation

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Craft CBD, which creates premium, bio-available CBD products, recently launched its Nano CBD Water Soluble + Melatonin tincture. One of the most absorbable CBD tinctures on the market, this supplement works in perfect harmony with the natural sleep cycle and endocannabinoid system to provide tranquil sleep.

Typically, melatonin lacks efficient absorption, leading to a long onset time, as well as a feeling of grogginess upon waking. With its Nano CBD Water Soluble + Melatonin tincture, Pure Craft CBD merges nano-optimized broad-spectrum CBD and nano-optimized melatonin for the same absorption rate.

The Nano CBD Water Soluble + Melatonin tincture is available in the Evening Mint flavor, 1000mg dose for $79. There are 5mg of melatonin per serving. The tincture is available for purchase here: https://purecraftcbd.com/products/nano-cbd-water-soluble-melatonin.

"Getting a good night's sleep and feeling refreshed are so important for good health," said Jason Navarrete, an 18-year cannabis industry veteran who is CEO, owner and founder of Pure Craft CBD. "Our proprietary blend of nano-optimized broad-spectrum CBD and nano-optimized melatonin creates an amazing product that supports a sound night's rest with the ability to wake up refreshed and ready to conquer the day."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), not getting enough sleep is linked to many chronic diseases and conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression. Also, lack of sufficient sleep can lead to motor vehicle crashes and mistakes at work, causing a great deal of injury and disability each year.

Navarrete launched Pure Craft CBD in early 2021, transitioning from cultivating cannabis to a focus on creating the purest CBD products on the market. He sold his $250 million cannabis conglomerate in early 2020.

What makes Pure Craft CBD unique is its dedication to purity. Pure Craft CBD products, all produced in FDA-approved labs, follow the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, making them pharmaceutical grade. They are 90% bio-available, meaning that they enter the body at a much quicker rate. This is due to the products being highly nanotized and broken down into particles that the body can immediately absorb.

While many CBD companies attempting to nanotize their product have achieved 150–200 nanometers, Pure Craft CBD has broken that threshold to below 100 nanometers and, in some cases, as low as five nanometers.

All Pure Craft CBD products come with third-party lab COAs (Certificates of Analysis), so consumers know exactly what's in them and how they were tested. Pure Craft CBD offers 16 different cannabis products and free two-day shipping.

For more information and to purchase the Nano CBD Water Soluble + Melatonin, visit www.PureCraftCBD.com.

About Pure Craft CBD:

Pure Craft CBD believes in a "seed-to-sale" philosophy to offer high-quality products consistently made with full transparency. Its mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD)-based products to the marketplace and educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract. Its product line includes nano-optimized broad spectrum water-soluble CBD tinctures along with soft gels, vegan gummies, CBD with melatonin, CBD pet tincture, and CBD broad spectrum oil. For more information, visit https://purecraftcbd.com/.

