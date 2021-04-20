Pure Craft CBD Launches Vegan, Nano-Infused Delta-8 THC Gummies

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Craft CBD, a CBD brand that harnesses nanotechnology to make premium bio-available products, is launching Delta-8 THC gummies in response to growing consumer demand. All Pure Craft CBD products are vegan and come with a third-party lab Certificates of Analysis (COA), so consumers know exactly what's in them and how they were tested.

Pure Craft CBD Launches Vegan, Nano-Infused Delta-8 Gummies Pure Craft CBD Launches Vegan, Nano-Infused Delta-8 Gummies

The Nano-Infused Delta-8 Gummies are each infused with 25mg of Pure Craft CBD's nano-optimized Delta-8 THC. They come in assorted flavors of watermelon, lemon, raspberry and orange. The Delta-8 gummies are available in 30-count jars, priced at $55.

The gummies are available for purchase here: https://purecraftcbd.com/products/nano-delta-8-infused-vegan-gummies.

Delta-8 THC is one of 112+ cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Delta-8 THC was made federally legal by the 2018 Farm Bill, allowing for all derivatives, isomers, and cannabinoids of hemp with the exception of Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 can produce some psychotropic effects that are less potent than Delta-9 THC.

"We're proud to bring these vegan Delta-8 gummies to market," said Jason Navarrete, an 18-year cannabis industry veteran who is CEO, owner and founder of Pure Craft CBD. "Delta-8 THC is the next big cannabinoid, and we aim to provide the most pure and premium products in the market. These gummies are organically grown, vegan, non-GMO and flavorful, while providing an additional effect for consumers who may want more than CBD."

Pure Craft CBD also recently launched Immune Boost CBD gummies, a vegan product infused with 25mg of Pure Craft CBD's nano-optimized broad-spectrum CBD. The gummies, available in 30-count jars for $55, offer added immune system support from elderberry, vitamin C and zinc.

As with its immune boosting gummies and regular gummies, Pure Craft CBD focuses not only on absorption by nano-optimizing its broad-spectrum CBD, but it also ensures that the product does not have a bitter, leafy and green aftertaste.

Pure Craft CBD products, all produced in FDA-approved labs, follow the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, making them pharmaceutical grade. They are 90% bio-available, meaning that Pure Craft CBD products enter the body at a much quicker rate due to them being highly nanotized and broken down into particles that the body can immediately absorb.

While many CBD companies attempting to nanotize their product have achieved 150–200 nanometers, Pure Craft CBD has broken that threshold to below 100 nanometers and, in some cases, as low as five nanometers.

All Pure Craft CBD products come with third-party lab COAs (Certificates of Analysis), so consumers know exactly what's in them and how they were tested. Pure Craft CBD offers 16 different cannabis products and free two-day shipping.

For more information and to purchase the vegan Delta-8 gummies, visit www.PureCraftCBD.com.

About Pure Craft CBD:

Pure Craft CBD believes in a "seed-to-sale" philosophy to offer high-quality products consistently made with full transparency. Its mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD)-based products to the marketplace and educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract. Its product line includes nano-optimized broad spectrum water-soluble CBD tinctures along with soft gels, vegan gummies, CBD with melatonin, CBD pet tincture, and CBD broad spectrum oil. For more information, visit https://purecraftcbd.com/.

Contact:

Durée & Company, PR Consultant

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Pure Craft CBD

Related Links

http://www.PureCraftCBD.com

