Pure Encapsulations® launches PureResponse™, first-to-market platform to support conditions related to healthy immune balance and function

More than 25 million Americans are seeking a solution to reset their immune balance and responsiveness. PureResponse was developed as a tool to help healthcare practitioners working with these individuals better understand the nuances for each patient type, address the unique, underlying core biological mechanisms, and apply an effective, personalized treatment approach to deliver predictable results.‡

Developed in collaboration with nationally recognized immunology thought leader Samuel F. Yanuck, DC, FACFN, FIAMA, PureResponse addresses the interrelationships between the immune system, the environment and other biological processes. The PureResponse platform draws on Dr. Yanuck's more than 25 years of navigating complex patient cases to provide practitioners with four new, exclusive nutritional supplement products as well as practitioner resources including a patient questionnaire, diet and lifestyle recommendations, case studies and more to further address each patient's individual needs.‡

These four PureResponse platform products were specifically formulated to help address the primary drivers of healthy immune balance and function.‡

Balanced Immune : provides foundational support for healthy cellular response, immune balance and function, tissue health, antioxidant status and cytokine balance. Promotes the health of tissues that are influenced by immunological factors, including joints, G.I. and thyroid. ‡

provides foundational support for healthy cellular response, immune balance and function, tissue health, antioxidant status and cytokine balance. Promotes the health of tissues that are influenced by immunological factors, including joints, G.I. and thyroid. Innate Immune Support : supports healthy cellular immune balance and function by promoting respiratory, gastrointestinal and cellular response to encourage healthy innate immunity and natural defenses. ‡

supports healthy cellular immune balance and function by promoting respiratory, gastrointestinal and cellular response to encourage healthy innate immunity and natural defenses. Th1 Support : supports healthy activation of Th1 cells to promote innate immunity and cell-mediated immune defenses inclusive of stress, aging and cytokine changes resulting from metabolic, hormonal, physiological and environmental factors. ‡

supports healthy activation of Th1 cells to promote innate immunity and cell-mediated immune defenses inclusive of stress, aging and cytokine changes resulting from metabolic, hormonal, physiological and environmental factors. Th2 Modulator: helps to regulate Th2 response, to support healthy Th1/Th2 balance, self-tissue, mucosal health and responses to environmental factors.‡

"I'm thrilled to partner with Pure Encapsulations to make these resources and targeted products available to healthcare practitioners," said Yanuck. "I'm dedicated to helping practitioners solve complex cases and provide actionable therapies, so patients can regain their health and quality of life."

For more information, access our PureResponse digital resource library available for download at PureEncapsulations.com/pureresponse

About Pure Encapsulations®

A business unit of Atrium Innovations Inc., Pure Encapsulations® is committed to producing a complete line of research-based nutritional supplements. Available through health professionals, finished products are pure and hypoallergenic to optimize the long-term health of all individuals, even the most sensitive. ‡ Pure Encapsulations® is an industry leader in quality assurance, with an extensive raw material and finished product testing program that includes analysis for identity, potency, environmental contaminants, oxidation and more by certified third-party laboratories. Pure Encapsulations® is NSF-GMP registered in the U.S., GMP certified in Canada and exceeds the standards of the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) for supplement manufacturing. For additional information, please visit PureEncapsulations.com.

‡These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

