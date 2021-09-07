Pure Financial Advisors Adds Two Veterans to Executive Team

"As our business has grown and evolved, we've recognized the need to bring in new talent to our team to help take us to the next level," said Joe Anderson, President of Pure Financial Advisors. "Dominic is an experienced leader and will help us attract and develop new advisors for our organization. Jason brings a breadth and depth of knowledge and experience in investing in, advising to, and working with wealth management firms that frankly very few people in the industry possess. We're excited to welcome them both aboard."

Carver has spent time in a variety of roles in the industry and has been a thought-leader and industry speaker on subjects such as succession planning and M&A. Most recently he served as Managing Director and Head of M&A at Carson Group, a $17 billion registered investment advisor (RIA) in Omaha, NE. In that role, he was tasked with building the M&A department and capabilities and was instrumental in developing their core acquisition, integration and corporate development functions.

Knauf has spent his career building world-class teams. In his most recent role, he served as Managing Partner at NorthRock Partners, a Minneapolis based RIA, and grew it from $700MM in AUM and 24 employees to $3.3BN in AUM and over 100 employees in less than five years. In doing so, he built their M&A strategy which resulted in several completed transactions, established a capital partner, and elevated their organic growth results. Prior to NorthRock Partners, Dominic spent time at Fortune 500 firms Ameriprise and Thrivent.

"Pure is a very attractive place to be an advisor," Knauf said. "Most advisors either lack the time or skillset to generate qualified opportunities and meet with prospects. The proven and consistent processes that delivers these opportunities to our advisors are a significant value add and something we can replicate in other markets. As word gets out, we expect to become the destination of choice for many advisors."

Carver added, "Pure has already been on an incredible trajectory. My goal is simply to further the mission and make Pure one of the top destinations for both talent and clients in the industry."

