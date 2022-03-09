PURE FLIX & AFFIRM ORIGINALS ANNOUNCE 2022 SLATE OF EXCLUSIVE, NEW SERIES & FILMS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful new slate of original movies and series will exclusively premiere on Pure Flix throughout 2022 from AFFIRM Originals, a division of AFFIRM Films, which is in various stages of production on a multitude of projects.

"We are very proud of the stories and compelling new content we are bringing to Pure Flix," said Rich Peluso, executive vice-president and head of AFFIRM. "From our action-packed thriller about survival in the wilderness, and our comedy about a Christian radio station, to the true story of one young boy's desire to engage his city in helping their homeless, our originals lineup this year is powerful and inspiring, and has something for everyone."

Pure Flix CEO Michael Scott said, "We couldn't be more excited for the incredible entertainment streaming this year from fantastic studios like our friends and colleagues at AFFIRM Originals."

Here are just a few of the titles coming soon to Pure Flix from AFFIRM Originals:

"A SHOW ABOUT ANTHEM LIGHTS" (Currently Streaming): This animated series features the adventures of Anthem Lights members Caleb, Chad, Joey and Spencer as they navigate the ups and downs of life in a boyband. Join the guys as they overcome all obstacles with grace... and sing about it.

"GOING HOME" (May 2022): It's a race against time in this new inspiring series as a dedicated hospice nurse with a complicated past leads her new clients and their loved ones on a journey to wrap up loose ends with compassion and dignity before they go "home." Starring Cynthia Geary and guest starring Tom Skerritt, Concetta Tomei, Vernon Davis and many more.

"LIVE+LOCAL" (June 2022): A half-hour comedy series about the Christian morning radio show "TnT in the Morning" on KHUGG-FM. The fake show plays out in real-time with real guests and hilarious behind the scenes drama. Starring Dave Coulier and an amazing list of guest stars.

5,000 BLANKETS (July 2022): In this feature film, based on a true story, a woman (Anna Camp) sets out to find her missing husband who has had a mental breakdown. She and her young son set out to find him on the streets and spark a movement that inspires an entire city.

MOONRISE (August 2022): In this feature film, a recently widowed country star (Granger Smith) spirals after the loss of his wife and fights to hold onto his prized horse, ranch and family. When a whirlwind of a horse trainer arrives on the scene and shakes up his reality, he is forced to face his haunted past and learn to love again.

LEGACY PEAK (August 2022): When his plane crashes on the way to a remote cabin, a man with no parenting experience must work with his fiancé's skeptical kids to find their way home in this action packed captivating film. Starring Lucas Black and Todd Terry.

ABOUT PURE FLIX

Pure Flix is the leading faith and family-friendly streaming video-on-demand service. With thousands of God-honoring and inspiring movies and shows, you can Have Faith In Your Entertainment again.

Pure Flix was founded in 2005 by Michael Scott, David A.R. White, and Russell Wolfe. The company initially started as a film studio behind breakout theatrical hits like " God's Not Dead ," " The Case for Christ ," and " Do You Believe? " and launched its streaming platform in 2014. In late 2020, Pure Flix the streaming service became part of AFFIRM Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, with a mission to stream God-honoring stories to a new generation through inspiring and faith-affirming TV shows, movies and original series.

ABOUT AFFIRM FILMS

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $660 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, OVERCOMER, A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures, and most recently The Kendrick Brothers' SHOW ME THE FATHER. AFFIRM produces, acquires and markets content that inspires, uplifts and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith through its three divisions, AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation.

Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

